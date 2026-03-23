Itron (ITRI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Itron (ITRI) closed at $93.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.32% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.38%.

Shares of the energy and water meter company witnessed a loss of 8.3% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 5.27%, and the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

The upcoming earnings release of Itron will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Itron is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.76%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $570.76 million, reflecting a 5.99% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.06 per share and a revenue of $2.42 billion, indicating changes of -15.01% and +2.03%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Itron. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. Itron is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Itron is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.38, so one might conclude that Itron is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ITRI's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.98 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, finds itself in the top 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ITRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.