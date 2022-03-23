Itron (ITRI) DER Optimizer Solution Adopted by Duke Energy

Itron’s ITRI IntelliSOURCE-powered DER Optimizer solution is being implemented by Florida-based Duke Energy to operate a new managed Electronic Vehicles (or “EV”) charging program.

Duke Energy will deploy the DER Optimizer solution in the first quarter of 2022 and use it for the next four years. Duke Energy will be able to gather permitted EV charging session data (almost real time) and obtain vital insights into residential EV charging behavior over the next four years by utilizing the DER Optimizer solution.

Itron further stated that the program would identify and offer credits for EV owners to charge their vehicles during off-peak hours. Itron’s DER Optimizer solution will help Duke Energy gauge the dynamics of supply and demand of EV-charging residential consumers in Florida and ascertain good practices for the residential EV Off Peak program, added the company.

Itron is also merging with the Rolling Energy Resources’ EV telematics platform. The platform can connect to cars through their built-in Application Programming Interfaces or APIs, thereby eliminating the need for additional hardware and charging stations. This results in easier onboarding of clients and their cars into the EV program, noted Itron.

Opportunities Galore in the Utility Sector For Itron

Itron is one of the leading suppliers of a wide selection of standard, advanced and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, sensors, data analytics and services and software devices globally.

Itron is working toward expanding its worldwide presence, taking leverage of reliable and efficient solutions in the utility sector. Itron announced that it would deploy its Temetra mobile meter data collection system and its fixed network solution to upgrade Consolidated Utility District’s (or “CUD”) advanced metering infrastructure and provide other enhanced capabilities, including leak detection. The project will commence in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to become operational this summer.

Temetra is also being implemented by Ireland’s electricity distribution network operator — Electricity Supply Board Networks or ESB Networks. Itron’s Temetra will help ESB Networks to enhance meter data management by reading more than 1.75 million meters across its service territory and boosting operational optimization.

However, the company is facing component shortages that are offsetting robust customer demand. Sluggishness in the Device Solutions and Networked Solutions segment was a major concern. In the last reported quarter, revenues of $485.6 million declined 7.5% year over year.

Itron currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ITRI have lost 38.4% against the industry’s rise of 2.8% in the past year.

