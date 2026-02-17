Itron Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Itron Inc. (ITRI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $101.62 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $58.10 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Itron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $113.35 million or $2.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.7% to $571.65 million from $612.86 million last year.

Itron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $101.62 Mln. vs. $58.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.21 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $571.65 Mln vs. $612.86 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.20 To $ 1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 565 M To $ 575 M

Full year 2026 financial outlook: Revenue = $2.35 to $2.45 billion Non-GAAP diluted EPS = $5.75 to $6.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.