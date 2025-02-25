Itron, Inc. Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Record Backlog and Growth Across Key Segments

Itron, Inc. reports Q4 2024 revenue growth of 6% and significant increases in earnings and cash flow, highlighting operational success.

Itron, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a revenue increase to $613 million for the quarter and $2.4 billion for the full year, representing growth of 6% and 12% respectively compared to the previous year. The company's gross profit for the quarter was $214 million, with a total of $839 million for the year, up 9% and 18% year-over-year. Net income attributable to Itron rose to $58 million for the quarter and $239 million for the year, leading to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.26 and $5.18. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter increased to $70 million, and the total backlog reached a record $4.7 billion. CEO Tom Deitrich highlighted the company's successful execution and the strong customer demand for its grid edge intelligence platform, while also expressing optimism about future opportunities as customers tackle challenges in energy and water management. The company provided financial outlooks for the first quarter and full year of 2025, anticipating revenue of $610 to $620 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.25 to $1.35.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 6% to $613 million, and for the full year, it rose 12% to $2.4 billion, indicating strong customer demand and operational performance.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter reached $58 million, up from $44 million in the same period last year, demonstrating significant growth.

Total backlog reached a record $4.7 billion, indicating strong future demand and potential for continued growth.

Free cash flow increased to $70 million for the quarter, compared to $39 million in the prior year, reflecting improved cash management and profitability.

Device Solutions revenue decreased by 4%, indicating challenges in the demand for legacy electricity products, which could reflect difficulties in that segment of the business.

Operating expenses increased, potentially impacting future profitability margins despite the overall revenue growth.

The reliance on non-GAAP financial measures without providing a reconciliation for forward-looking expectations may raise concerns among investors about the transparency of financial reporting.

What were Itron's fourth quarter 2024 revenues?

Itron reported fourth quarter revenues of $613 million, a 6% increase from the previous year.

How did Itron's net income change in 2024?

Net income rose to $58 million in Q4 2024, up from $44 million in Q4 2023.

What is Itron's full-year revenue forecast for 2025?

Itron expects full-year 2025 revenue to be between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion.

What are Itron's key financial performance indicators for 2024?

Key indicators include adjusted EBITDA of $324 million and free cash flow of $208 million.

How did Itron perform in the Outcomes segment?

The Outcomes segment revenue increased by 25%, driven by higher software and services demand.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2024. Key results for the quarter and full year include (compared with the fourth quarter and full year of 2023):







Revenue of $613 million and $2.4 billion, increased 6% and 12%;



Revenue of $613 million and $2.4 billion, increased 6% and 12%;



Gross profit of $214 million and $839 million, increased 9% and 18%;



Gross profit of $214 million and $839 million, increased 9% and 18%;



GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $58 million and $239 million, increased $14 million and $142 million;



GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $58 million and $239 million, increased $14 million and $142 million;



GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.26 and $5.18, increased $0.30 and $3.07;



GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.26 and $5.18, increased $0.30 and $3.07;



Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.35 and $5.62, increased $0.12 and $2.26;



Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.35 and $5.62, increased $0.12 and $2.26;



Adjusted EBITDA of $81 million and $324 million, increased 19% and 43%; and



Adjusted EBITDA of $81 million and $324 million, increased 19% and 43%; and



Free cash flow of $70 million and $208 million, increased $31 million and $110 million











“Itron’s fourth quarter results capped a successful year,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. “Our team executed well, and our customers continue to accelerate the adoption of our grid edge intelligence platform. During the quarter, we set new company records, including Outcomes segment revenue, quarterly bookings, and total backlog of $4.7 billion.





“Looking ahead, Itron’s customers face a diverse set of challenges related to the management of energy and water resources which has created a substantial pipeline of opportunities for the company. We are eager to drive customer success in the navigation of the rapidly changing infrastructure landscape."







Summary of Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Results







(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)







Revenue







Total fourth quarter revenue increased 6%, to $613 million. The increase was due to strong customer demand and operational performance.





Device Solutions revenue decreased (4%), or (5%) in constant currency, due primarily to decreased legacy electricity products.





Networked Solutions revenue increased 6%, due primarily to increased new project deployments and strong execution meeting customer demand.





Outcomes revenue increased 25%, due primarily to increased software and services.







Gross Margin







Total company gross margin of 34.9% increased 90 basis points from the prior year due to operational efficiencies.







Operating Expenses and Operating Income







GAAP operating expenses of $151 million increased $4 million from the prior year, and Non-GAAP operating expenses of $143 million increased $8 million from the prior year.





GAAP operating income of $63 million was $13 million higher than the prior year, and Non-GAAP operating income of $71 million was $10 million higher than the prior year. Both GAAP and Non-GAAP increases were due primarily to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses.







Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)







Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $58 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared with a net income of $44 million, or $0.96 per diluted share in 2023. The increase was driven by higher GAAP operating income and interest income, partially offset by higher tax expense.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of businesses, strategic initiatives, acquisition and integration, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $62 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared with $57 million, or $1.23 per diluted share in 2023. The increase was due to higher non-GAAP operating income and interest income, partially offset by higher tax expense.







Cash Flow







Net cash provided by operating activities was $80 million in the fourth quarter compared with $48 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $70 million in the fourth quarter compared with $39 million in the prior year. The increase in free cash flow was primarily due to higher earnings and interest income.







Other Measures







Total backlog at quarter end was a record $4.7 billion compared with $4.5 billion in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $1.4 billion, and bookings for the full year totaled $2.7 billion.







Q1 and Full Year 2025 Current Outlook







First quarter 2025 financial outlook:







Revenue between $610 and $620 million



Revenue between $610 and $620 million



Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.25 and $1.35







Full year 2025 financial outlook:







Revenue between $2.4 to $2.5 billion



Revenue between $2.4 to $2.5 billion



Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $5.20 to $5.60







Full year outlook assumes a stable market landscape and continuation of 2024 trade policies







Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results contained in this release at 10 a.m. EST on February 25, 2025. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at





https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations





. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through March 5, 2025 and may be accessed on the company's website at





http://investors.itron.com/events-presentations





.







About Itron







Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com





Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws, regulations, tariffs, sanctions, trade policies and retaliatory responses, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. When providing future outlooks and/or earnings guidance, a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These costs are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.





ITRON, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















































(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)







































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





























2024

















2023





















2024

















2023















Revenues

































Product revenues





$





532,401









$





502,007













$





2,131,379









$





1,863,489

















Service revenues









80,463













75,166

















309,458













310,144





















Total revenues









612,864













577,173

















2,440,837













2,173,633













Cost of revenues

































Product cost of revenues









353,909













340,504

















1,429,942













1,292,170

















Service cost of revenues









45,075













40,279

















171,578













167,555





















Total cost of revenues









398,984













380,783

















1,601,520













1,459,725

















































Gross profit









213,880













196,390

















839,317













713,908

















































Operating expenses

































Sales, general and administrative









85,046













81,603

















339,069













312,779

















Research and development









58,343













53,919

















215,034













208,688

















Amortization of intangible assets









4,517













4,485

















17,828













18,918

















Restructuring









3,303













7,121

















2,679













43,989

















(Gain) loss on sale of business









(59





)









(8





)













597













667





















Total operating expenses









151,150













147,120

















575,207













585,041

















































Operating income









62,730













49,270

















264,110













128,867













Other income (expense)

































Interest income









12,183













3,346

















34,577













9,314

















Interest expense









(5,591





)









(1,870





)













(15,379





)









(8,349





)













Other income (expense), net









528













(1,284





)













1,223













(2,446





)

















Total other income (expense)









7,120













192

















20,421













(1,481





)













































Income before income taxes









69,850













49,462

















284,531













127,386













Income tax provision









(11,283





)









(4,555





)













(43,407





)









(29,068





)









Net income









58,567













44,907

















241,124













98,318

















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









460













521

















2,019













1,395













Net income attributable to Itron, Inc.





$





58,107









$





44,386













$





239,105









$





96,923

















































Net income per common share - Basic





$





1.29









$





0.98













$





5.27









$





2.13













Net income per common share - Diluted





$





1.26









$





0.96













$





5.18









$





2.11

















































Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic









45,100













45,501

















45,368













45,421













Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted









46,036













46,039

















46,187













45,836























































































ITRON, INC.













SEGMENT INFORMATION



















































(Unaudited, in thousands)















































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

































2024

















2023





















2024

















2023





















Product revenues







































Device Solutions





$





107,373









$





112,620













$





473,329









$





452,718





















Networked Solutions









387,421













366,637

















1,546,278













1,331,546





















Outcomes









37,607













22,750

















111,772













79,225

























Total Company





$





532,401









$





502,007













$





2,131,379









$





1,863,489



























































Service revenues







































Device Solutions





$





1,164









$





923













$





3,248









$





3,008





















Networked Solutions









25,721













24,285

















103,797













118,745





















Outcomes









53,578













49,958

















202,413













188,391

























Total Company





$





80,463









$





75,166













$





309,458









$





310,144



























































Total revenues







































Device Solutions





$





108,537









$





113,543













$





476,577









$





455,726





















Networked Solutions









413,142













390,922

















1,650,075













1,450,291





















Outcomes









91,185













72,708

















314,185













267,616

























Total Company





$





612,864









$





577,173













$





2,440,837









$





2,173,633



























































Gross profit







































Device Solutions





$





28,827









$





30,566













$





123,464









$





105,917





















Networked Solutions









144,950













136,873

















597,780













499,725





















Outcomes









40,103













28,951

















118,073













108,266

























Total Company





$





213,880









$





196,390













$





839,317









$





713,908



























































Operating income







































Device Solutions





$





21,609









$





19,853













$





93,522









$





65,690





















Networked Solutions









107,309













102,869

















456,662













368,921





















Outcomes









20,802













14,479

















51,730













50,346





















Corporate unallocated









(86,990





)









(87,931





)













(337,804





)









(356,090





)





















Total Company





$





62,730









$





49,270













$





264,110









$





128,867



























































Total Gross Margin











34.9





%









34.0





%













34.4





%









32.8





%



























































































ITRON, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



































(Unaudited, in thousands)































December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023













ASSETS



















Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,051,237









$





302,049

















Accounts receivable, net









350,473













303,821

















Inventories









270,725













283,686

















Other current assets









143,457













159,882





















Total current assets









1,815,892













1,049,438





































Property, plant, and equipment, net









115,428













128,806













Deferred tax assets, net









310,280













247,211













Other long-term assets









41,827













38,836













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









28,957













41,186













Intangible assets, net









43,109













46,282













Goodwill









1,052,130













1,052,504





















Total assets





$





3,407,623









$





2,604,263







































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





144,929









$





199,520

















Other current liabilities









61,241













54,407

















Wages and benefits payable









137,384













135,803

















Taxes payable









19,689













8,636

















Current portion of warranty









14,302













14,663

















Unearned revenue









150,720













124,207





















Total current liabilities









528,265













537,236





































Long-term debt, net









1,242,424













454,827













Long-term warranty









7,839













7,501













Pension benefit obligation









59,537













63,887













Deferred tax liabilities, net









565













697













Operating lease liabilities









25,350













32,656













Other long-term obligations









132,215













176,028





















Total liabilities









1,996,195













1,272,832





































Equity





















Common stock









1,689,835













1,820,510

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net









(109,931





)









(81,190





)













Accumulated deficit









(189,304





)









(428,409





)

















Total Itron, Inc. shareholders’ equity









1,390,600













1,310,911

















Noncontrolling interests









20,828













20,520





















Total equity









1,411,428













1,331,431





















Total liabilities and equity





$





3,407,623









$





2,604,263



































ITRON, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



































(Unaudited, in thousands)







Year Ended









December 31,





























2024

















2023















Operating activities





















Net income





$





241,124









$





98,318

















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets









56,277













55,763





















Non-cash operating lease expense









20,597













16,454





















Stock-based compensation









43,874













28,357





















Amortization of prepaid debt fees









5,489













3,664





















Deferred taxes, net









(38,791





)









(34,646





)

















Loss on sale of business









597













667





















Restructuring, non-cash









(191





)









385





















Other adjustments, net









(895





)









(169





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business:





















Accounts receivable









(49,138





)









(19,494





)













Inventories









5,969













(52,118





)













Other current assets









15,165













(42,410





)













Other long-term assets









(6,789





)









2,317

















Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable









(35,388





)









(43,657





)













Wages and benefits payable









3,784













44,700

















Unearned revenue









29,319













28,329

















Warranty









210













(3,778





)













Restructuring









(31,011





)









29,866

















Other operating, net









(22,027





)









12,423





















Net cash provided by operating activities









238,175













124,971





































Investing activities





















Net proceeds (payments) related to the sale of business









405













(772





)













Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment









(30,562





)









(26,884





)













Business acquisitions, net of cash equivalents acquired









(34,105





)









—

















Other investing, net









850













4,348





















Net cash used in investing activities









(63,412





)









(23,308





)

































Financing activities





















Proceeds from borrowings









805,000













—

















Issuance of common stock









8,321













3,674

















Payments on call spread for convertible offering









(108,997





)









—

















Repurchase of common stock









(100,000





)









—

















Prepaid debt fees









(21,872





)









(2,471





)













Other financing, net









(2,879





)









(4,711





)

















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









579,573













(3,508





)

































Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(5,148





)









1,887













Increase in cash and cash equivalents









749,188













100,042













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









302,049













202,007













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





1,051,237









$





302,049



















About Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.





We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.









Non-GAAP operating expenses







and







non-GAAP operating income





– We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.









Non-GAAP net income







and







non-GAAP diluted EPS





– We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect any anti-dilutive impact of the convertible notes hedge transactions. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.









Adjusted EBITDA





– We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income.









Free cash flow





– We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.









Constant currency





– We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.





The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.















ITRON, INC.













RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



















































(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)







































































TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS









Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,

































2024

















2023





















2024

















2023





















NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES







































GAAP operating expenses





$





151,150









$





147,120













$





575,207









$





585,041

























Amortization of intangible assets









(4,517





)









(4,485





)













(17,828





)









(18,918





)





















Restructuring









(3,303





)









(7,121





)













(2,679





)









(43,989





)





















Gain (loss) on sale of business









59













8

















(597





)









(667





)





















Strategic initiative









—













—

















—













5

























Acquisition and integration









(67





)









(27





)













(723





)









(144





)

















Non-GAAP operating expenses





$





143,322









$





135,495













$





553,380









$





521,328



























































NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME







































GAAP operating income





$





62,730









$





49,270













$





264,110









$





128,867

























Amortization of intangible assets









4,517













4,485

















17,828













18,918

























Restructuring









3,303













7,121

















2,679













43,989

























(Gain) loss on sale of business









(59





)









(8





)













597













667

























Strategic initiative









—













—

















—













(5





)





















Acquisition and integration









67













27

















723













144





















Non-GAAP operating income





$





70,558









$





60,895













$





285,937









$





192,580



























































NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS







































GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.





$





58,107









$





44,386













$





239,105









$





96,923

























Amortization of intangible assets









4,517













4,485

















17,828













18,918

























Amortization of debt placement fees









1,776













860

















5,314













3,489

























Restructuring









3,303













7,121

















2,679













43,989

























(Gain) loss on sale of business









(59





)









(8





)













597













667

























Strategic initiative









—













—

















—













(5





)





















Acquisition and integration









67













27

















723













144

























Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments









(5,555





)









(183





)













(6,446





)









(10,339





)

















Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.





$





62,156









$





56,688













$





259,800









$





153,786





























































Non-GAAP diluted EPS





$





1.35









$





1.23













$





5.62









$





3.36





























































Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted









46,036













46,039

















46,187













45,836































































































ITRON, INC.













RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





















TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS









Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,











(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)











2024

















2023





















2024

















2023





















ADJUSTED EBITDA







































GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.





$





58,107









$





44,386













$





239,105









$





96,923

























Interest income









(12,183





)









(3,346





)













(34,577





)









(9,314





)





















Interest expense









5,591













1,870

















15,379













8,349

























Income tax provision









11,283













4,555

















43,407













29,068

























Depreciation and amortization









15,298













13,750

















56,277













55,763

























Restructuring









3,303













7,121

















2,679













43,989

























(Gain) loss on sale of business









(59





)









(8





)













597













667

























Strategic initiative









—













—

















—













(5





)





















Acquisition and integration









67













27

















723













144





















Adjusted EBITDA





$





81,407









$





68,355













$





323,590









$





225,584



























































FREE CASH FLOW







































Net cash provided by operating activities





$





79,849









$





47,895













$





238,175









$





124,971

























Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment









(9,684





)









(8,580





)













(30,562





)









(26,884





)

















Free Cash Flow





$





70,165









$





39,315













$





207,613









$





98,087











