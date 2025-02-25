News & Insights

Itron, Inc. Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Record Backlog and Growth Across Key Segments

February 25, 2025

Itron, Inc. reports Q4 2024 revenue growth of 6% and significant increases in earnings and cash flow, highlighting operational success.

Quiver AI Summary

Itron, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a revenue increase to $613 million for the quarter and $2.4 billion for the full year, representing growth of 6% and 12% respectively compared to the previous year. The company's gross profit for the quarter was $214 million, with a total of $839 million for the year, up 9% and 18% year-over-year. Net income attributable to Itron rose to $58 million for the quarter and $239 million for the year, leading to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.26 and $5.18. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter increased to $70 million, and the total backlog reached a record $4.7 billion. CEO Tom Deitrich highlighted the company’s successful execution and the strong customer demand for its grid edge intelligence platform, while also expressing optimism about future opportunities as customers tackle challenges in energy and water management. The company provided financial outlooks for the first quarter and full year of 2025, anticipating revenue of $610 to $620 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.25 to $1.35.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 6% to $613 million, and for the full year, it rose 12% to $2.4 billion, indicating strong customer demand and operational performance.
  • GAAP net income for the fourth quarter reached $58 million, up from $44 million in the same period last year, demonstrating significant growth.
  • Total backlog reached a record $4.7 billion, indicating strong future demand and potential for continued growth.
  • Free cash flow increased to $70 million for the quarter, compared to $39 million in the prior year, reflecting improved cash management and profitability.

Potential Negatives

  • Device Solutions revenue decreased by 4%, indicating challenges in the demand for legacy electricity products, which could reflect difficulties in that segment of the business.
  • Operating expenses increased, potentially impacting future profitability margins despite the overall revenue growth.
  • The reliance on non-GAAP financial measures without providing a reconciliation for forward-looking expectations may raise concerns among investors about the transparency of financial reporting.

FAQ

What were Itron's fourth quarter 2024 revenues?

Itron reported fourth quarter revenues of $613 million, a 6% increase from the previous year.

How did Itron's net income change in 2024?

Net income rose to $58 million in Q4 2024, up from $44 million in Q4 2023.

What is Itron's full-year revenue forecast for 2025?

Itron expects full-year 2025 revenue to be between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion.

What are Itron's key financial performance indicators for 2024?

Key indicators include adjusted EBITDA of $324 million and free cash flow of $208 million.

How did Itron perform in the Outcomes segment?

The Outcomes segment revenue increased by 25%, driven by higher software and services demand.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ITRI Insider Trading Activity

$ITRI insiders have traded $ITRI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS DEITRICH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 104,614 shares for an estimated $10,966,971.
  • JOAN S HOOPER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,751 shares for an estimated $959,925.
  • JOHN F. MARCOLINI (SVP, Networked Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,612 shares for an estimated $356,543.
  • DONALD L. III REEVES (SVP, Outcomes) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,614 shares for an estimated $259,390.
  • JUSTIN K PATRICK (SVP, Device Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,756 shares for an estimated $173,272.
  • LAURIE ANN PULATIE-HAHN (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 174 shares for an estimated $19,543.
  • CHRISTOPHER E. WARE (SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary) sold 91 shares for an estimated $10,897
  • DAVID MARSHALL WRIGHT (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 55 shares for an estimated $6,586

$ITRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $ITRI stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 603,877 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,500,102
  • NORGES BANK added 341,458 shares (+134.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,075,509
  • ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 335,054 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,787,117
  • BOWEN HANES & CO INC added 253,140 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,485,941
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 246,425 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,756,826
  • MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 233,647 shares (+813.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,369,391
  • HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 228,492 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,405,230

Full Release



LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2024. Key results for the quarter and full year include (compared with the fourth quarter and full year of 2023):




  • Revenue of $613 million and $2.4 billion, increased 6% and 12%;


  • Gross profit of $214 million and $839 million, increased 9% and 18%;


  • GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $58 million and $239 million, increased $14 million and $142 million;


  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.26 and $5.18, increased $0.30 and $3.07;


  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.35 and $5.62, increased $0.12 and $2.26;


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $81 million and $324 million, increased 19% and 43%; and


  • Free cash flow of $70 million and $208 million, increased $31 million and $110 million





“Itron’s fourth quarter results capped a successful year,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. “Our team executed well, and our customers continue to accelerate the adoption of our grid edge intelligence platform. During the quarter, we set new company records, including Outcomes segment revenue, quarterly bookings, and total backlog of $4.7 billion.



“Looking ahead, Itron’s customers face a diverse set of challenges related to the management of energy and water resources which has created a substantial pipeline of opportunities for the company. We are eager to drive customer success in the navigation of the rapidly changing infrastructure landscape."




Summary of Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Results



(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)




Revenue



Total fourth quarter revenue increased 6%, to $613 million. The increase was due to strong customer demand and operational performance.



Device Solutions revenue decreased (4%), or (5%) in constant currency, due primarily to decreased legacy electricity products.



Networked Solutions revenue increased 6%, due primarily to increased new project deployments and strong execution meeting customer demand.



Outcomes revenue increased 25%, due primarily to increased software and services.




Gross Margin



Total company gross margin of 34.9% increased 90 basis points from the prior year due to operational efficiencies.




Operating Expenses and Operating Income



GAAP operating expenses of $151 million increased $4 million from the prior year, and Non-GAAP operating expenses of $143 million increased $8 million from the prior year.



GAAP operating income of $63 million was $13 million higher than the prior year, and Non-GAAP operating income of $71 million was $10 million higher than the prior year. Both GAAP and Non-GAAP increases were due primarily to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses.




Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)



Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $58 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared with a net income of $44 million, or $0.96 per diluted share in 2023. The increase was driven by higher GAAP operating income and interest income, partially offset by higher tax expense.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of businesses, strategic initiatives, acquisition and integration, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $62 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared with $57 million, or $1.23 per diluted share in 2023. The increase was due to higher non-GAAP operating income and interest income, partially offset by higher tax expense.




Cash Flow



Net cash provided by operating activities was $80 million in the fourth quarter compared with $48 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $70 million in the fourth quarter compared with $39 million in the prior year. The increase in free cash flow was primarily due to higher earnings and interest income.




Other Measures



Total backlog at quarter end was a record $4.7 billion compared with $4.5 billion in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $1.4 billion, and bookings for the full year totaled $2.7 billion.




Q1 and Full Year 2025 Current Outlook



First quarter 2025 financial outlook:




  • Revenue between $610 and $620 million


  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.25 and $1.35



Full year 2025 financial outlook:




  • Revenue between $2.4 to $2.5 billion


  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $5.20 to $5.60



Full year outlook assumes a stable market landscape and continuation of 2024 trade policies




Earnings Conference Call



Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results contained in this release at 10 a.m. EST on February 25, 2025. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at


https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations


. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through March 5, 2025 and may be accessed on the company's website at


http://investors.itron.com/events-presentations


.




About Itron



Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com



Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.




Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements



This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws, regulations, tariffs, sanctions, trade policies and retaliatory responses, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.




Non-GAAP Financial Information



To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. When providing future outlooks and/or earnings guidance, a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These costs are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.



For additional information, contact:




Itron, Inc.



Paul Vincent


Vice President, Investor Relations


512-560-1172



David Means


Director, Investor Relations


737-242-8448


Investors@itron.com



Itron, Inc.




  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itroninc




  • X: https://x.com/ItronInc




  • Newsroom: https://na.itron.com/newsroom




  • Blog: https://blogs.itron.com







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ITRON, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)








Three Months Ended




December 31,


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,






2024



2023




2024



2023

Revenues






Product revenues
$
532,401

$
502,007


$
2,131,379

$
1,863,489


Service revenues

80,463


75,166



309,458


310,144



Total revenues

612,864


577,173



2,440,837


2,173,633

Cost of revenues






Product cost of revenues

353,909


340,504



1,429,942


1,292,170


Service cost of revenues

45,075


40,279



171,578


167,555



Total cost of revenues

398,984


380,783



1,601,520


1,459,725









Gross profit

213,880


196,390



839,317


713,908









Operating expenses






Sales, general and administrative

85,046


81,603



339,069


312,779


Research and development

58,343


53,919



215,034


208,688


Amortization of intangible assets

4,517


4,485



17,828


18,918


Restructuring

3,303


7,121



2,679


43,989


(Gain) loss on sale of business

(59
)

(8
)


597


667



Total operating expenses

151,150


147,120



575,207


585,041









Operating income

62,730


49,270



264,110


128,867

Other income (expense)






Interest income

12,183


3,346



34,577


9,314


Interest expense

(5,591
)

(1,870
)


(15,379
)

(8,349
)


Other income (expense), net

528


(1,284
)


1,223


(2,446
)



Total other income (expense)

7,120


192



20,421


(1,481
)









Income before income taxes

69,850


49,462



284,531


127,386

Income tax provision

(11,283
)

(4,555
)


(43,407
)

(29,068
)

Net income

58,567


44,907



241,124


98,318


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

460


521



2,019


1,395

Net income attributable to Itron, Inc.
$
58,107

$
44,386


$
239,105

$
96,923









Net income per common share - Basic
$
1.29

$
0.98


$
5.27

$
2.13

Net income per common share - Diluted
$
1.26

$
0.96


$
5.18

$
2.11









Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic

45,100


45,501



45,368


45,421

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

46,036


46,039



46,187


45,836

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ITRON, INC.


SEGMENT INFORMATION










(Unaudited, in thousands)










Three Months Ended




December 31,


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,






2024



2023




2024



2023



Product revenues







Device Solutions
$
107,373

$
112,620


$
473,329

$
452,718



Networked Solutions

387,421


366,637



1,546,278


1,331,546



Outcomes

37,607


22,750



111,772


79,225




Total Company
$
532,401

$
502,007


$
2,131,379

$
1,863,489












Service revenues







Device Solutions
$
1,164

$
923


$
3,248

$
3,008



Networked Solutions

25,721


24,285



103,797


118,745



Outcomes

53,578


49,958



202,413


188,391




Total Company
$
80,463

$
75,166


$
309,458

$
310,144












Total revenues







Device Solutions
$
108,537

$
113,543


$
476,577

$
455,726



Networked Solutions

413,142


390,922



1,650,075


1,450,291



Outcomes

91,185


72,708



314,185


267,616




Total Company
$
612,864

$
577,173


$
2,440,837

$
2,173,633












Gross profit







Device Solutions
$
28,827

$
30,566


$
123,464

$
105,917



Networked Solutions

144,950


136,873



597,780


499,725



Outcomes

40,103


28,951



118,073


108,266




Total Company
$
213,880

$
196,390


$
839,317

$
713,908












Operating income







Device Solutions
$
21,609

$
19,853


$
93,522

$
65,690



Networked Solutions

107,309


102,869



456,662


368,921



Outcomes

20,802


14,479



51,730


50,346



Corporate unallocated

(86,990
)

(87,931
)


(337,804
)

(356,090
)



Total Company
$
62,730

$
49,270


$
264,110

$
128,867












Total Gross Margin

34.9
%

34.0
%


34.4
%

32.8
%










































































































































































































































































































































































































































ITRON, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






(Unaudited, in thousands)






December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023


ASSETS


Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,051,237

$
302,049


Accounts receivable, net

350,473


303,821


Inventories

270,725


283,686


Other current assets

143,457


159,882



Total current assets

1,815,892


1,049,438






Property, plant, and equipment, net

115,428


128,806

Deferred tax assets, net

310,280


247,211

Other long-term assets

41,827


38,836

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

28,957


41,186

Intangible assets, net

43,109


46,282

Goodwill

1,052,130


1,052,504



Total assets
$
3,407,623

$
2,604,263







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Current liabilities



Accounts payable
$
144,929

$
199,520


Other current liabilities

61,241


54,407


Wages and benefits payable

137,384


135,803


Taxes payable

19,689


8,636


Current portion of warranty

14,302


14,663


Unearned revenue

150,720


124,207



Total current liabilities

528,265


537,236






Long-term debt, net

1,242,424


454,827

Long-term warranty

7,839


7,501

Pension benefit obligation

59,537


63,887

Deferred tax liabilities, net

565


697

Operating lease liabilities

25,350


32,656

Other long-term obligations

132,215


176,028



Total liabilities

1,996,195


1,272,832






Equity



Common stock

1,689,835


1,820,510


Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(109,931
)

(81,190
)


Accumulated deficit

(189,304
)

(428,409
)



Total Itron, Inc. shareholders’ equity

1,390,600


1,310,911


Noncontrolling interests

20,828


20,520



Total equity

1,411,428


1,331,431



Total liabilities and equity
$
3,407,623

$
2,604,263






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ITRON, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






(Unaudited, in thousands)

Year Ended




December 31,






2024



2023

Operating activities



Net income
$
241,124

$
98,318


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

56,277


55,763



Non-cash operating lease expense

20,597


16,454



Stock-based compensation

43,874


28,357



Amortization of prepaid debt fees

5,489


3,664



Deferred taxes, net

(38,791
)

(34,646
)



Loss on sale of business

597


667



Restructuring, non-cash

(191
)

385



Other adjustments, net

(895
)

(169
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business:



Accounts receivable

(49,138
)

(19,494
)


Inventories

5,969


(52,118
)


Other current assets

15,165


(42,410
)


Other long-term assets

(6,789
)

2,317


Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable

(35,388
)

(43,657
)


Wages and benefits payable

3,784


44,700


Unearned revenue

29,319


28,329


Warranty

210


(3,778
)


Restructuring

(31,011
)

29,866


Other operating, net

(22,027
)

12,423



Net cash provided by operating activities

238,175


124,971






Investing activities



Net proceeds (payments) related to the sale of business

405


(772
)


Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment

(30,562
)

(26,884
)


Business acquisitions, net of cash equivalents acquired

(34,105
)





Other investing, net

850


4,348



Net cash used in investing activities

(63,412
)

(23,308
)






Financing activities



Proceeds from borrowings

805,000






Issuance of common stock

8,321


3,674


Payments on call spread for convertible offering

(108,997
)





Repurchase of common stock

(100,000
)





Prepaid debt fees

(21,872
)

(2,471
)


Other financing, net

(2,879
)

(4,711
)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

579,573


(3,508
)






Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(5,148
)

1,887

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

749,188


100,042

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

302,049


202,007

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
1,051,237

$
302,049





About Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.



We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.





Non-GAAP operating expenses



and



non-GAAP operating income


– We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.





Non-GAAP net income



and



non-GAAP diluted EPS


– We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect any anti-dilutive impact of the convertible notes hedge transactions. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.





Adjusted EBITDA


– We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income.





Free cash flow


– We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.





Constant currency


– We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.



The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ITRON, INC.


RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES










(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)















TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,







2024



2023




2024



2023



NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES







GAAP operating expenses
$
151,150

$
147,120


$
575,207

$
585,041




Amortization of intangible assets

(4,517
)

(4,485
)


(17,828
)

(18,918
)




Restructuring

(3,303
)

(7,121
)


(2,679
)

(43,989
)




Gain (loss) on sale of business

59


8



(597
)

(667
)




Strategic initiative














5




Acquisition and integration

(67
)

(27
)


(723
)

(144
)



Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
143,322

$
135,495


$
553,380

$
521,328












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME







GAAP operating income
$
62,730

$
49,270


$
264,110

$
128,867




Amortization of intangible assets

4,517


4,485



17,828


18,918




Restructuring

3,303


7,121



2,679


43,989




(Gain) loss on sale of business

(59
)

(8
)


597


667




Strategic initiative














(5
)




Acquisition and integration

67


27



723


144



Non-GAAP operating income
$
70,558

$
60,895


$
285,937

$
192,580












NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS







GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.
$
58,107

$
44,386


$
239,105

$
96,923




Amortization of intangible assets

4,517


4,485



17,828


18,918




Amortization of debt placement fees

1,776


860



5,314


3,489




Restructuring

3,303


7,121



2,679


43,989




(Gain) loss on sale of business

(59
)

(8
)


597


667




Strategic initiative














(5
)




Acquisition and integration

67


27



723


144




Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(5,555
)

(183
)


(6,446
)

(10,339
)



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.
$
62,156

$
56,688


$
259,800

$
153,786












Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.35

$
1.23


$
5.62

$
3.36












Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

46,036


46,039



46,187


45,836




















ITRON, INC.


RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)


2024



2023




2024



2023



ADJUSTED EBITDA







GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.
$
58,107

$
44,386


$
239,105

$
96,923




Interest income

(12,183
)

(3,346
)


(34,577
)

(9,314
)




Interest expense

5,591


1,870



15,379


8,349




Income tax provision

11,283


4,555



43,407


29,068




Depreciation and amortization

15,298


13,750



56,277


55,763




Restructuring

3,303


7,121



2,679


43,989




(Gain) loss on sale of business

(59
)

(8
)


597


667




Strategic initiative














(5
)




Acquisition and integration

67


27



723


144



Adjusted EBITDA
$
81,407

$
68,355


$
323,590

$
225,584












FREE CASH FLOW







Net cash provided by operating activities
$
79,849

$
47,895


$
238,175

$
124,971




Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment

(9,684
)

(8,580
)


(30,562
)

(26,884
)



Free Cash Flow
$
70,165

$
39,315


$
207,613

$
98,087





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

