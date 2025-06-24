Itron, Inc. Partners with HEDNO to Modernize Grid Operations in Greece with Advanced Meter Management Solutions

Itron partners with HEDNO to enhance Greece's electric grid through advanced metering and grid intelligence solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Itron, Inc. has entered into a contract with the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO) to enhance Greece's electric grid and customer service through the implementation of Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence technology. This includes deploying Itron’s Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management system to oversee 7.7 million meters and nearly 1 million new intelligent narrowband-IoT cellular smart meters from technology partner ZIV Automation. The collaboration aims to improve operational efficiency, streamline energy consumption insights, facilitate faster issue resolution, and support HEDNO's goal of integrating more distributed energy resources while working towards net-zero emissions by 2050. Itron's solutions will provide advanced data management and analytics capabilities, connecting seamlessly with HEDNO's existing systems and leveraging Microsoft Azure's capabilities, including generative AI technologies. This project is viewed as a vital step in modernizing the Greek electricity market, with stakeholders expressing enthusiasm for its potential benefits.

Potential Positives

Itron has secured a significant contract with HEDNO, the primary electricity Distribution System Operator in Greece, enhancing its presence in the European market.

The implementation of Itron’s Meter Data Management system will manage 7.7 million meters, showcasing the scale and impact of Itron's technology in modernizing the electric grid.

This partnership enables HEDNO to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer service, and integrate distributed energy resources, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Itron's collaboration with Microsoft to incorporate generative AI tools into their Intelligent Edge Operating System adds technological advantage and future-proofs their solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights Itron’s reliance on partnerships, particularly with HEDNO and ZIV Automation, which may raise concerns about the company’s ability to independently manage large-scale projects.



The mention of the significant scale of the project (managing 7.7 million meters and 1 million new smart meters) places heightened expectations on Itron, which could pose risks if they fail to meet performance or deployment timelines.



By stating that this contract is pivotal for modernizing the Greek electricity market, it implies that Itron must deliver successfully to maintain credibility and competitive standing in the industry.

FAQ

What recent contract did Itron sign with HEDNO?

Itron signed a contract with HEDNO to implement grid edge intelligence solutions for enhanced energy consumption management.

How will HEDNO benefit from Itron's solutions?

HEDNO will improve operational efficiency, customer service, and achieve better data management with Itron’s Meter Data Management system.

What technology does Itron's MDM system utilize?

Itron’s Meter Data Management system is a hosted SaaS solution that enables reliable data collection and analysis for smart meters.

What is the goal of HEDNO's modernization project?

The goal is to modernize the Greek electricity market and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 through smart metering.

How does Itron support HEDNO’s strategic goals?

Itron provides advanced analytics and integration with Microsoft Azure's generative AI to enhance HEDNO's grid capabilities and services.

Full Release



LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, signed a contract on May 28, 2025 with Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator S.A. (



HEDNO



), the sole electricity Distribution System Operator in Greece and one of the largest in Europe, to lay the foundation for grid edge intelligence. Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio will enable HEDNO to improve its customers’ experience with enhanced energy consumption insights and modernize its electric grid to advance its long-term goals, which include integrating more distributed energy resources and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.





HEDNO will deploy Itron’s Enterprise Edition (IEE) Meter Data Management (MDM) system, which will manage 7.7 million meters, and Itron’s Utility IQ headend system to manage nearly 1 million new intelligent narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) cellular smart meters designed and manufactured by Itron technology partner



ZIV Automation



, a provider of advanced digital solutions for power grids. These solutions will enable HEDNO to improve operational efficiency while enhancing customer service through increased visibility into energy consumption, faster resolution of issues and flexible billing options.





Once deployed, HEDNO will gain immediate access to entire meter datasets, enabling more accurate detection and measurement of technical and non-technical losses, improved revenue collection, powerful asset management, secure data sharing and predictive maintenance capabilities. Itron’s IEE MDM system will connect with HEDNO’s multiple headend and customer information systems, allowing the utility to collect, process, store and analyze smart device data, device events and alarms. As a hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, Itron’s system ensures reliable availability, allowing HEDNO to focus on business operations while realizing operational and cost-saving benefits more quickly.





The future-proof solution will enable HEDNO to easily adopt new grid edge use cases over time. IEE MDM is pre-integrated with Itron’s Intelligent Edge Operating System (IEOS), a platform-as-a-service that simplifies integration and establishes a strong foundation for advanced grid capabilities like distributed intelligence, energy forecasting, distributed energy resource management, advanced analytics and more. HEDNO, already utilizing the Azure cloud, can also benefit from Itron’s



strategic collaboration with Microsoft



to integrate generative AI technologies – starting with Microsoft Azure OpenAI, part of Azure AI Foundry – into Itron’s IEOS, further future proofing Itron’s solution.





“Smart Metering is the most important project for the modernisation of the Greek electricity market. For the scope of this project, Itron has been assigned the supply of the Meter Data Management System, which will serve as the central system for the collection, storage, processing and advanced analysis of data from all meters. This system, the most widely used globally for meter data management, will enable us to offer significantly enhanced digital service capabilities to electricity suppliers, consumers and prosumers. At HEDNO, we remain committed to our promise of modernizing the Greek electricity energy market,” said



Anastasios Manos, HEDNO CEO



.





“Itron is proud to be a part of this project to enable a modernized electric grid in Greece with our proven MDM and headend systems, which each manage more than 50 million endpoints globally. Together with HEDNO and ZIV, we’re creating a scalable foundation to meet HEDNO’s evolving operational needs,”



said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron.



“With Itron’s pre-integrated solution and deep industry expertise, we’ll help reduce project complexity, accelerate deployment and lower total cost of ownership. We’re excited to support HEDNO in realizing the benefits of a smart, reliable and future-ready grid.”







About Itron







Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world:



www.itron.com





.







Itron



®



and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and[/or] other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.





Itron, Inc.





