Itron, Inc. Launches IntelliFLEX Solution to Enhance Distributed Energy Resource Integration and Grid Flexibility

Itron's IntelliFLEX solution enhances DER integration and grid flexibility for utilities, reducing infrastructure costs and improving real-time management.

Itron, Inc. has announced its IntelliFLEX solution, designed to assist utilities in managing the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) and enhancing grid flexibility. This modular and scalable grid edge Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) allows for real-time visibility, control, and optimization of DERs, such as electric vehicles and solar power, without necessitating costly infrastructure upgrades. IntelliFLEX can unlock up to 20% more capacity in the distribution grid and is part of Itron's Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio, offering capabilities like DER aggregation and AI-driven load balancing. The solution is compatible with all of Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure and can be deployed in various utility environments. Itron will showcase IntelliFLEX at DISTRIBUTECH 2025, emphasizing its role in facilitating grid modernization and responding to rising demands for electrification and renewable energy integration.

Potential Positives

Itron's IntelliFLEX solution enhances grid flexibility and facilitates real-time management of distributed energy resources (DERs), addressing the rapid increase in DERs and reducing the need for costly infrastructure upgrades.

The solution is designed to unlock up to 20% more capacity in the distribution grid, deferring expensive infrastructure investments, which can significantly lower operating expenses for utilities.

IntelliFLEX supports integration with various energy technologies, improving grid management and reliability while helping utilities meet evolving regulatory standards.

The global availability of the IntelliFLEX solution, showcased at DISTRIBUTECH 2025, positions Itron as a leader in grid modernization and DER integration, appealing to a wider customer base.

Potential Negatives

Potential over-reliance on AI-driven solutions may lead to vulnerabilities in system performance and reliability.

Regulatory compliance challenges with evolving standards could create liabilities or operational disruptions for utilities using the solution.

Lack of information on customer feedback or case studies may raise concerns about the solution's real-world effectiveness and adoption rate.

FAQ

What is Itron's IntelliFLEX solution?

Itron's IntelliFLEX is a grid edge DERMS solution enabling real-time visibility, control, and optimization of distributed energy resources for utilities.

How does IntelliFLEX benefit grid modernization?

IntelliFLEX reduces the need for costly infrastructure upgrades and integrates more DERs, unlocking up to 20% additional capacity in the distribution grid.

Where can I see Itron's IntelliFLEX solution?

Itron will showcase IntelliFLEX at DISTRIBUTECH 2025, held from March 24-27 at booth #3008.

What technologies does IntelliFLEX support?

The solution supports various technologies, including electric vehicles, solar assets, and advanced metering infrastructure for enhanced DER management.

Is IntelliFLEX available globally?

Yes, Itron's IntelliFLEX solution is available globally, designed to assist utilities in any phase of their grid modernization journey.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is helping utilities improve integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) and enhance grid flexibility with its IntelliFLEX solution. As a grid edge DERMS solution, IntelliFLEX facilitates real-time visibility, control and optimization of behind-the-meter DERs. Utilities are experiencing a rapid increase in DERs, and Itron’s modular, scalable solution reduces the need for costly infrastructure upgrades. By leveraging Grid Edge Intelligence, Itron's IntelliFLEX solution uniquely enables utilities to integrate more DERs, such as electric vehicles and solar, unlocking up to 20% more capacity in the distribution grid, deferring expensive infrastructure upgrades. Itron will showcase the IntelliFLEX solution, which is available globally, at DISTRIBUTECH 2025, in booth #3008, March 24-27.





As an integral part of Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence (GEI) portfolio, IntelliFLEX is a



end-to-end solution built for more responsive, near real-time DER optimization. The solution enables DER aggregation, forecasting and AI-driven load balancing across various technologies, including AMI networks, DER aggregators and a wide variety of consumer energy assets. Key capabilities of the IntelliFLEX solution include orchestrating utility-wide programs to support aggregated capacity and low-voltage distribution level grid services, peak demand management and flexible interconnection strategies. The solution can be deployed with all of Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) networks, third-party AMI networks or as a standalone solution. With flexibility at the forefront, Itron’s IntelliFLEX solution supports utilities in any phase of their grid modernization and DER integration journeys. When coupled with distributed intelligence and AMI data, the solution optimizes grid capacity through advanced planning, visibility and management of DERs.







Key Grid Benefits











: Leveraging existing AMI data to provide low-voltage distribution system visibility from customer premise to service transformer, improving outage management and customer energy savings



: With leading ADMS providers, enabling bi-directional data streaming from AMI to Grid Operations, Planning and Forecasting



: Seamlessly integrate and manage EVs, batteries, controllable loads and solar assets to reduce peak loads through proprietary device protocols and standards-based integrations (IEEE 2030.5, OCPP, OpenADR)



: Potential to reduce customer outages caused by mismatches in supply and demand through dynamic DER optimization and consumer engagement



: Enables utilities to meet evolving regulatory standards (e.g. FERC 2222 in U.S., NEM reform in Australia, §14a EnWG in Germany) and accelerate interconnection approvals



Scalable and Secure Operations



: Utilizes AI-driven forecasting to support millions of DERs, ensuring highly accurate demand predictions







“Itron’s IntelliFLEX solution addresses rising electrification, renewables integration and DER adoption, ensuring cost-effective, scalable grid modernization. This unique, DI-enabled DERMS solution unlocks unprecedented real-time, operational capabilities for utilities experiencing rapid DER growth,” said



Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron



. “This groundbreaking solution not only reduces operating expenses for utilities but also helps their customers save money and provides equal access to services for all utility customers. With Itron, utilities can now incorporate managed DERs into critical asset protection planning, infrastructure investment deferrals, grid resiliency plans, active load shaping and non-wires alternatives to capacity demands.”







Additional Solution Details







IntelliFLEX is an end-to-end solution proven at scale designed to drive real-time grid flexibility and efficiency by:







Intelligent Edge Operating System



Enabling utility grade operations – Builds on top of Itron’s robust Intelligent Edge Operating System (IEOS).



AI-powered Grid Optimization – Uses predictive analytics and forecasting for enhanced DER management, improving load balancing strategies.



Seamless Utility Integration – Connects with AMI, ADMS, GIS and Utility Operations, reducing deployment costs Providing scalability at grid-wide levels, managing millions of DERs for large-scale program implementation.













Availability







Itron's IntelliFLEX solution is available now, globally. Learn more on the



IntelliFLEX solution page



.







About Itron







Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us:



www.itron.com



.





Itron



®



and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. IntelliFlex is trademark of Itron Inc. in the United States and other countries and region. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.





For additional information, contact:











Itron, Inc.







Alison Mallahan





Senior Manager, Corporate Communications





509-891-3802







PR@Itron.com







Paul Vincent





Vice President, Investor Relations





512-560-1172







Investors@itron.com









Itron, Inc.





