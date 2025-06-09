Itron Expands Cyble™ 5 Communications Module to Asia-Pacific Region for Enhanced Water Metering Solutions

Itron introduces Cyble™ 5 communication module to Asia-Pacific, enhancing water meter automation and sustainability.

Itron, Inc. has announced the expansion of its Cyble™ 5 communications module into the Asia-Pacific region, following its successful deployment in EMEA. This module enables mechanical water meters to function as communication devices, streamlining the transition from manual to automated meter reading and enhancing existing metering infrastructure without requiring extensive replacements. Produced in Indonesia starting Q4 2025, the Cyble 5 module addresses regional utility challenges, offering features like leak detection that are particularly beneficial in areas facing water scarcity, such as Australia and New Zealand. With its design suited for extreme environments, the module is easy to install, allowing utilities to adapt gradually. Itron aims to replicate the success seen in the EMEA region, where utilities have significantly reduced water losses.

Itron is expanding its product offering by introducing the Cyble™ 5 communications module to the Asia-Pacific region, which could increase market presence and revenue potential.

The Cyble 5 module improves the operational efficiency of existing mechanical water meters, enabling utilities to transition to automated systems without needing extensive infrastructure replacements.

This product features advanced leak detection capabilities that are particularly beneficial for water conservation in regions facing water scarcity, addressing a critical environmental issue.

The module’s durability against extreme weather conditions enhances its appeal to utilities in challenging climates, potentially leading to wider adoption and customer satisfaction.

Potential reliance on a newly produced component in a region could face challenges in deployment and acceptance, given the varying infrastructure readiness across Asia-Pacific.

The press release does not disclose specific timelines or details on the rollout strategy, which could raise concerns about the company's preparedness for entering the APAC market.

The mention of extreme weather events and water scarcity might imply increasing pressures on Itron to deliver effective solutions, raising expectations that could be difficult to meet.

What is the Cyble 5 communications module?

The Cyble 5 communications module upgrades mechanical water meters to enable automated readings and enhance metering infrastructure.

When will the Cyble 5 module be available in the Asia-Pacific region?

The Cyble 5 module will be produced in Indonesia and available starting Q4 2025.

How does the Cyble 5 module help with water conservation?

It features leak detection and continuous flow alarms, allowing utilities to identify and manage leaks effectively.

What environmental conditions can the Cyble 5 module withstand?

The module is designed to resist water, contaminants, corrosion, humidity, and high temperatures, making it durable for extreme environments.

How many Cyble 5 modules has Itron delivered in the EMEA region?

Itron has shipped over 2 million Cyble 5 modules in the EMEA region, proving its effectiveness in reducing water losses.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is bringing its



Cyble™ 5 communications module



to the Asia-Pacific region. The module, which is currently deployed throughout EMEA, allows mechanical water meters to become communication devices. This facilitates the transition from manual meter reading to automated meter reading and advanced metering infrastructure by improving the functionality of existing mechanical meters. With the Cyble 5 communication module, utilities across the region can upgrade their metering infrastructure, reduce costs, and support sustainability initiatives without extensive infrastructure replacement.





The Cyble 5 communication module will be produced by PT Mecoindo in Cikarang, Indonesia, beginning Q4 2025. The Cyble 5 module addresses the diverse challenges facing utilities across the Asia-Pacific region, from streamlining the transition to smart metering to enabling conservation programs. In warmer and drier climates, such as Australia and New Zealand, the module's leak detection feature is particularly useful in combating water scarcity. Each Cyble 5 module has a continuous flow alarm and collects data hourly, helping utilities detect and manage leaks more effectively. This is a crucial benefit for water conservation and expanding water loss reduction programs.





With extreme weather events on the rise, having a communications module built for extreme environments is crucial. The Cyble 5 module is built to resist water, contaminants, corrosion, humidity, and hot temperatures. Utilities across the entire region will benefit from the Cyble 5 module’s versatility and durability. The Cyble 5 module is easy to connect with no wiring or wall mount required, allowing utilities to transition at their own pace without having to replace existing infrastructure before its useful life expires.





“Itron has shipped more than 2 million Cyble 5 modules in the EMEA region, and we are looking forward to expanding our offering to APAC. Utilities like



Severn Trent Water



in England have reduced water losses by millions of liters by identifying and repairing water leaks across their service territory with the Cyble 5. We look forward to bringing these and other benefits to utilities across the APAC region,”



said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device solutions at Itron.







To learn more about product features, visit the



product spec sheet



About Itron







Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us:



www.itron.com



Itron



®



, the Itron Logo and Cyble™ are trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and/or other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.





