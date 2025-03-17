Itron & CHINT Global Unveil GCP-Compliant Residential Smart Meter

Itron Inc. ITRI recently partnered with CHINT Global, which specializes in metering solutions, to introduce the first-ever residential electric smart meter based on the DLMS User Association’s AC Electricity Smart Meter (ACESM) Generic Companion Profile (GCP) standard. The initiative aims to enhance interoperability, reduce integration costs and accelerate the global adoption of smart metering technologies.



The GCP standard developed by the DLMS User Association provides a common framework to ensure interoperability across smart metering technologies. It eliminates the need for expensive, custom interfaces, allowing for a more cost-effective and scalable implementation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure.



The advanced GCP-compliant smart meter integrates Itron’s state-of-the-art Gen5 network interface card (NIC) with Singapore-based CHINT Global’s metering expertise. The solution was implemented using Itron’s Meter Integration Services, which have been utilized across 40 million smart meters from more than 10 vendors and across 50 different meter types. Prior to its commercial launch, the GCP-compliant smart meter underwent thorough testing in professional laboratories to validate its performance, security and reliability.



By leveraging Itron’s tools, templates and expert guidance, CHINT Global seamlessly embedded Itron’s NIC into its smart meter, ensuring full GCP compliance.

ITRI Relies on Innovations to Drive Growth

Itron continues to transform the global utility industry with the launch of modern energy and water management solutions. Recently, it introduced IntelliFLEX, a cutting-edge grid-edge Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) designed to provide real-time visibility, control and optimization of behind-the-meter DERs. By harnessing Grid-Edge Intelligence (GEI), IntelliFLEX assists utilities in unlocking up to 20% additional capacity in the distribution grid while deferring expensive infrastructure investments.



The launch of the CityEdge portfolio and LV DERMS in 2024 is promising and boosted the company’s top-line performance. Strategic collaborations and deal wins further strengthen Itron’s top line. In the last reported quarter, the company’s revenues outpaced management’s expectations, rising 6% year over year to $613 million. The expansion was propelled by strong demand across the Networked Solutions and Outcomes segments. A robust pipeline of business activities, driven by the growing adoption of the grid-edge intelligence platform, contributed to the top-line growth.



Driven by stable market demand and favorable bookings to revenue schedule, it expects revenues in the $2.4-$2.5 billion band for 2025. It projects net sales of $610-$620 million for the first quarter, up 2% year over year at the midpoint.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 19.6% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics-Testing Equipment industry’s decline of 7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET. IDCC & UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%.



Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.87%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 14.41%. It supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.