Itron & Ausgrid Tackle Solar Surge With Intelligent Grid Management

Itron, Inc. ITRI recently deepened its long-standing partnership with Ausgrid to deploy advanced grid-edge intelligence through Itron’s IntelliFLEX Low Voltage Distributed Energy Resource Management System (LV DERMS). The initiative aims to modernize electricity distribution systems to handle the complexities of distributed energy resources (DERs), including rooftop solar, batteries and electric vehicles.

A key challenge for grid operators is the minimum system load events, when rooftop solar generation exceeds demand. This imbalance can destabilize the grid, trigger emergency interventions and increase the risk of widespread outages. To address this, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and the NSW government introduced the Emergency Backstop Mechanism as a last-resort safeguard. While necessary, this approach requires sophisticated infrastructure. Utilities must be able to monitor, communicate with and control thousands of distributed energy systems in real time. That is where Itron’s IntelliFLEX LV DERMS becomes essential.

Itron’s IntelliFLEX LV DERMS is specifically designed to manage Consumer Energy Resources (CERs), such as rooftop solar systems, battery storage and electric vehicles. The system operates at the low-voltage level, which is where most distributed energy activity happens. The platform enables Ausgrid to monitor solar generation and grid conditions in real time, allowing quick responses to emerging issues. Operators can adjust or curtail solar exports when necessary, ensuring grid stability without widespread disruptions. The system also helps identify bottlenecks and stress points, enabling proactive maintenance and planning. Instead of viewing distributed resources as a problem, the platform helps utilities leverage them as assets.

By combining regulatory frameworks like the Emergency Backstop Mechanism with advanced technologies like IntelliFLEX LV DERMS, the two forces address one of the most urgent challenges of the energy transition, which is maintaining grid stability in a decentralized world.

ITRI Banks on New Contracts & Grid Edge Intelligence Uptake

Strategic collaborations, acquisitions and deal wins are proving to be Itron’s key strength areas. During the fourth quarter, to strengthen its utility-resiliency strategy, Itron acquired Urbint, which provides AI-driven solutions for emergency preparedness, damage prevention and worker safety, and Locusview, whose digital construction platform streamlines projects from planning through close-out by capturing as-built infrastructure in the field. With both deals now completed, the company has launched a new Resiliency Solutions reporting segment. This expansion broadens Itron’s capabilities across the full asset life cycle, from planning and grid build-out to operations, maintenance and protection, while bringing the new teams into its ecosystem.

Proactive grid resiliency remains a key focus for Itron’s customers, closely aligning with the company’s strategic investments. For 2026, Itron expects the new Resiliency Solutions segment to contribute about $65–$70 million in revenues with roughly 70% gross margins. The acquisitions should immediately boost revenue growth, margins and EBITDA.

Momentum in Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence platform remains strong, driven by data center demand, reindustrialization and electrification trends. Additional growth comes from water automation, gas safety solutions and digital operations. Backlog reached $4.5 billion, with Outcomes backlog exceeding $1 billion, reflecting solid pipeline growth.

Despite a complex environment, utilities continue to prioritize grid modernization, supporting stable demand. Book-and-ship activity is healthy in electricity, though U.S. water shows some slowdown. Rising adoption of DI-capable technology underscores its role in enabling flexible, data-driven infrastructure, while the business shifts toward more recurring, resilient revenue streams.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has declined 25.9% in the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s growth of 10.5%.



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Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT, Pegasystems Inc. PEGA and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. CVLT and PEGA currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SSNC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Commvault Systems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once, with the average surprise being 7.8%. In the last reported quarter, CVLT delivered an earnings surprise of 19.4%. Its shares have declined 50.3% in the past year.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 80.4%. In the last reported quarter, PEGA delivered an earnings surprise of 5.6%. Its shares have improved 19.7% in the past year.

SS&C Technologies’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.2%. In the last reported quarter, SSNC delivered an earnings surprise of 4.3%. Its shares have decreased 13.1% in the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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