Itron and CLS Team Up to Accelerate Smart Lighting Infrastructure

Itron, Inc. ITRI recently announced that Connected Lighting Solutions (“CLS”) has joined the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program in Australia. CLS, a subsidiary of the Beacon Lighting Group and a major provider of intelligent street lighting systems, will help deploy Itron’s smart lighting technologies across the country, including its Networked Lighting Controller (NLC) hardware and CityEdge software platform.

The Itron Engage channel partner program is designed to extend the company’s reach by equipping skilled local partners with training, tools and technology. Through this program, CLS will simplify procurement, strengthen local technical support and reduce deployment risks by maintaining an on-site presence throughout project execution.

What Does This Collaboration Offer?

By entering the partner program, CLS combines its deep local knowledge of roadway and municipal lighting with Itron’s advanced smart lighting capabilities. The collaboration aims to support councils and utilities in achieving more efficient, sustainable and streamlined lighting deployments.

Modern lighting infrastructure plays a critical role in improving public services, cutting emissions and enhancing the overall quality of urban life, with more than 90% of Australians living in urban centers. The combined strength of Itron and CLS is expected to accelerate the rollout of advanced lighting technologies that help cities meet these evolving needs.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

CLS will provide end-to-end assistance for customers adopting Itron’s smart lighting solutions, from project design and installation to ongoing maintenance. This includes support for the CityEdge platform, which enables features such as remote monitoring, adaptive lighting schedules and real-time outage detection. These capabilities help utilities and councils enhance public safety, cut energy waste and lower operating costs.

Itron highlighted that this partnership strengthens Itron’s footprint in Australia and makes its industry-leading smart lighting solutions more accessible to customers nationwide. CLS brings extensive expertise in LED street lighting and has a strong record of delivering energy-efficient solutions for local governments and infrastructure projects. Its collaboration reflects Itron’s commitment to advancing open, standards-based smart lighting through strong countrywide partnerships.

Strategic collaborations and deal wins are proving to be Itron’s key strength areas. In October, Itron partnered with Gordian Technologies to add AI and machine learning to its Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio. Through this collaboration and the Distributed Intelligence Developer Program, Itron will help utilities boost grid resilience, improve disaster management, enhance efficiency and provide affordable energy. In a move to bolster its AI and safety analytics capabilities, Itron announced the planned acquisition of Urbint, Inc., a Miami-based software company specializing in predictive risk and safety intelligence for critical infrastructure. The $325 million all-cash deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Urbint’s platform uses AI to help utilities and energy providers predict and prevent safety incidents before they occur, perfectly complementing Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence strategy.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, it expects revenues to be between $555 million and $565 million, down 9% year over year at the midpoint. Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated to be in the range of $2.15-$2.25.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has declined 19.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s fall of 11.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Fortive Corporation FTV, American States Water Company AWR and Ericsson ERIC. FTV, AWR and ERIC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Fortive’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matching in one and missing in one, with the average surprise being 4.59%. In the last reported quarter, FTV delivered an earnings surprise of 17.24%. Its shares have declined 33.7% in the past year.

American States Water earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, meeting in one and missing in the other, with the average surprise being 3.63%. AWR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. Its shares have lost 14.1% in the past year.

Ericsson earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 13.5%. ERIC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.4%. Its shares have gained 15.2% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortive Corporation (FTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.