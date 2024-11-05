News & Insights

Itron adds Verizon Network Continuity solution to Intelligent Connectivity suite

Itron (ITRI) has added Verizon Network Continuity solutions to Itron’s Intelligent Connectivity suite with multi-network embedded SIM technology. This collaboration enables more reliable and resilient communications across broader geographies. Utilities serving customers in remote areas often face challenges with variable network coverage. To address this, Itron worked with Verizon to develop an eSIM solution, leveraging the widely adopted mobile broadband standard set by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project and eSIM global specification by Global System for Mobile Communications Association, an international collaboration that creates and maintains technical specifications for mobile telecommunications technologies. Integrating this solution with Itron’s Gen5 Cellular Access Point enables reliable and resilient connectivity service for utility customers. This capability significantly enhances network availability for continuous and uninterrupted operations. Additionally, remote eSIM management helps to future-proof utility network investments and supports the adoption of evolving technology.

Read More on ITRI:

