Itron to Acquire Urbint in $325M Deal to Expand AI Capabilities

Itron, Inc. ITRI has announced its definitive agreement to acquire Urbint, Inc., a Miami-based, privately held software company. This acquisition marks a significant step for Itron as it continues to expand its portfolio and leverage advanced technologies to help utilities navigate the evolving energy and infrastructure landscape.

The acquisition is valued at $325 million and will be funded using Itron’s available cash. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Management highlighted the significance of the acquisition, stating that Urbint’s AI-driven operational resilience solutions will strengthen Itron’s existing offerings and help customers address some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry.

Urbint emphasized that its solutions, designed to protect the public, workers, assets and the environment, closely align with Itron’s legacy of providing mission-critical solutions to utilities.

ITRI Gains From Robust Strategies

A solid backlog and growing adoption of its grid edge intelligence platform position the company to capitalize on global energy, water and smart infrastructure trends. The platform’s growth is being driven by various factors, including data center-related demand growth, reindustrialization and production localization, as well as electrification of transportation and homes. Itron added that automation of water infrastructure, safety applications for gas customers and the digitalization of their operations were other growth drivers.

Also, strategic collaborations are proving to be Itron’s key strength areas. In September 2025, Itron inked a joint marketing agreement with Current Lighting Solutions (Current), a top provider of advanced and sustainable lighting. The initiative combines Itron’s CityEdge portfolio of intelligent control and management technologies with Current’s high-efficiency LED luminaires, including its cutting-edge Evolve Roadway product line. This deal is set to transform the way cities and utilities deploy, operate and optimize streetlighting systems, delivering benefits that extend beyond illumination.

Steady market demand, backed by strong opportunities in grid resiliency, capacity, safety and automation, provides a positive outlook. The company projects 2025 revenues of $2.35-$2.4 billion compared with the previous estimate of $2.4-$2.5 billion. Increasing customer demand for high-value solutions, combined with improved operational efficiency, has led to a 13% upward revision in Itron's full-year EPS outlook midpoint. Non-GAAP EPS is now expected to be in the $6.00-$6.20 range, up from the earlier estimate of $5.20-$5.60.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 16.7%in the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s decline of 5.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

