ITRN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/30/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ITRN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ITRN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.06 per share, with $53.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.69.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ITRN makes up 1.83% of the VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: BRF) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding ITRN).
In Thursday trading, Ituran Location & Control Ltd. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.