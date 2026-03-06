ITRI's Cellular 500 Modules & UtilityIQ Transform Utility Connectivity

Utilities across the world are under pressure to modernize infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and reduce resource losses. With rising energy demands, aging infrastructure and growing environmental concerns, utilities must adopt smarter technologies that provide real-time visibility and reliable communication networks. To address these challenges, Itron, Inc. ITRI has expanded its universal headend software suite, the UtilityIQ Application Suite, to support two new cellular communication modules — the Itron Cellular 500G Module for gas meters and the Itron Cellular 500W Module for water meters.

These innovations are designed to enhance the performance of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) while giving utilities greater flexibility in how they deploy and manage connectivity. At the core of the new solution is the enhanced UtilityIQ Application Suite, Itron’s universal headend software designed to manage communication across a wide range of utility devices and networks.

The platform is built on Itron’s Gen6 network architecture, which introduces advanced capabilities including multi-transport communication support, multi-device compatibility and multi-vendor interoperability. These capabilities are particularly important as utilities often operate complex infrastructures with devices from multiple manufacturers and across multiple communication technologies. UtilityIQ acts as a centralized platform that collects, processes and analyzes data from these distributed devices, enabling utilities to make faster and more informed operational decisions.

Itron’s newly introduced Cellular 500G and Cellular 500W modules are designed to extend connectivity directly from meters to the network using public cellular infrastructure. These modules integrate seamlessly with both existing and future Itron systems, enabling utilities to modernize their infrastructure without replacing their entire metering ecosystem.

Key Capabilities of ITRI’s Advanced Modules

The modules communicate over public cellular networks, eliminating the need for utilities to build or maintain private communication infrastructure, reducing deployment complexity and lowering operational costs. Cellular connectivity allows meters to transmit data even in remote or hard-to-reach areas where mesh networks may be difficult or expensive to deploy. This is particularly beneficial for rural utilities and widely distributed water systems.

Utilities can also choose between 100% cellular deployments, 100% battery-powered mesh networks and Hybrid mesh and cellular networks. This flexibility allows utilities to select the most cost-effective connectivity strategy depending on geography and operational needs. Building and maintaining private communication networks can be extremely expensive for utilities. Infrastructure deployment requires hardware, maintenance teams, network monitoring systems and continuous upgrades.

By enabling communication over public cellular networks, Itron’s modules eliminate the need for much of this infrastructure. For utilities facing budget constraints, these cost savings can accelerate modernization initiatives without compromising network reliability. Moreover, Cellular 500 modules are designed to work seamlessly across multiple meter vendors and system architectures. This allows utilities to upgrade their communications infrastructure gradually without replacing existing devices. The interoperability helps avoid technology lock-in, ensuring utilities retain flexibility as new technologies emerge.

The combination of the Cellular 500 modules, Gen6 network platform and UtilityIQ Application Suite creates a future-ready architecture for modern utilities. Utilities can modernize at their own pace while maintaining compatibility with existing deployments, including Itron’s Gen5 mesh networks. The Cellular 500G Module for gas meters and the Cellular 500W Module for water meters are currently available in the United States through select cellular carriers.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has declined 24.1% in the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s growth of 17.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT, Pegasystems Inc. PEGA and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. CVLT and PEGA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SSNC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Commvault Systems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.8%. In the last reported quarter, CVLT delivered an earnings surprise of 19.4%. Its shares have increased 44.6% in the past year.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 80.4%. In the last reported quarter, PEGA delivered an earnings surprise of 5.6%. Its shares have improved 22.7% in the past year.

SS&C Technologies’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.2%. In the last reported quarter, SSNC delivered an earnings surprise of 4.3%. Its shares have decreased 9.9% in the past year.

