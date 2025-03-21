ITRI Teams With Tesla & Xcel to Deploy Virtual Power Plant in Colorado

Itron, Inc. ITRI recently announced a collaboration with Tesla Inc. TSLA and Xcel Energy XEL to deploy an advanced virtual power plant (VPP) in Colorado. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Itron’s ongoing work with Xcel Energy to manage the increasing number of distributed energy resources (DERs) using Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence (GEI) solutions. The project aims to enhance the management of DERs, maximizing their value and benefits for energy providers and customers alike.

Attendees can visit Itron at DISTRIBUTECH 2025, taking place March 25-27 at booth #3008, to learn more about Itron’s IntelliFLEX solution.

Recently, the company introduced IntelliFLEX, a flexible, end-to-end solution for near real-time DER optimization. It enables aggregation, forecasting and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven load balancing across AMI networks, DER aggregators and consumer energy assets.

Itron’s IntelliFLEX Aggregator Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) is a key component of its GEI portfolio. Powered by distributed intelligence, IntelliFLEX enables energy providers to aggregate and localize the management of DERs such as residential battery storage systems, rooftop solar panels, EV chargers, smart thermostats and more. With proven scalability, IntelliFLEX currently manages over 3 million DER devices for 30 utilities across the United States.

What Does This Collaboration Offer?

This collaboration will directly integrate Itron’s IntelliFLEX solution with Tesla’s battery storage platform, specifically leveraging solar power stored in Tesla Powerwall home batteries to provide real-time grid support. The integration will expand Xcel Energy’s Renewable Battery Connect program, increasing the number of dispatchable residential batteries and helping accelerate the utility’s electrification goals. By utilizing stored solar energy during periods of peak demand, Xcel Energy can stabilize the grid more effectively while supporting its customers with clean energy.

Colorado’s abundant sunshine — averaging over 300 sunny days annually — makes it an ideal location for solar energy generation and battery storage. As one of the first states to adopt a Renewable Energy Standard, Colorado continues to lead in renewable innovation. Xcel Energy’s Renewable Battery Connect program is a first-of-its-kind model in the state, enabling a coordinated response to energy demand through VPP technology. By combining aggregator DERMS from Itron and battery solutions from Tesla, the program allows a network of DERs to function collectively as a single “virtual” power plant, delivering reliable energy back to the grid during critical times. The integration of Itron’s DERMS platform with Tesla’s battery technology will streamline DER coordination, customer enrollment, event dispatch and overall program optimization.

Strategic collaborations and deal wins are proving to be Itron’s key strength areas. In January 2025, it partnered with Encycle Technologies to improve energy efficiency for businesses by optimizing HVAC systems. The initiative helps reduce energy use during peak demand, easing grid stress and boosting reliability. In December 2024, Xcel Energy collaborated to harness Itron’s DERMS technology to address Colorado's evolving energy needs. In November 2024, the company joined forces with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to enhance the availability and affordability of electric vehicle charging for PG&E's customers. In the fourth quarter, Pepco renewed its long-term partnership with Itron to continue supporting participants and advance next-generation edge demand response technologies, including Itron's distributed intelligence.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 19.4% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s decline of 7.5%.



