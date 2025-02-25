$ITRI stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ITRI stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $69,895,377 of trading volume.

$ITRI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ITRI:

$ITRI insiders have traded $ITRI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DEITRICH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 104,614 shares for an estimated $10,966,971 .

. JOAN S HOOPER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,751 shares for an estimated $959,925 .

. JOHN F. MARCOLINI (SVP, Networked Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,612 shares for an estimated $356,543 .

. DONALD L. III REEVES (SVP, Outcomes) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,614 shares for an estimated $259,390 .

. JUSTIN K PATRICK (SVP, Device Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,756 shares for an estimated $173,272 .

. LAURIE ANN PULATIE-HAHN (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 174 shares for an estimated $19,543 .

. CHRISTOPHER E. WARE (SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary) sold 91 shares for an estimated $10,897

DAVID MARSHALL WRIGHT (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 55 shares for an estimated $6,586

$ITRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $ITRI stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ITRI Government Contracts

We have seen $210,729 of award payments to $ITRI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

