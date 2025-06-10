ITRI to Roll Out Cyble 5 in APAC to Boost Water Utilities' Operations

Itron, Inc. ITRI is set to introduce its Cyble 5 communication module to the Asia-Pacific region. This advanced module, already widely deployed throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), transforms mechanical water meters into intelligent communication devices.

By facilitating a seamless transition from manual meter readings to automated and advanced metering infrastructures, Cyble 5 significantly enhances the capabilities of existing meters. Utilities in the Asia-Pacific region can leverage this technology to modernize their infrastructure efficiently, cut operational costs and bolster sustainability efforts without extensive replacements.

Production of the Cyble 5 module, manufactured by PT Mecoindo in Cikarang, Indonesia, will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. Cyble 5 supports a seamless transition to advanced metering systems and promotes vital water conservation initiatives specifically designed to address the diverse challenges faced by utilities across the region. Particularly in regions experiencing warmer and drier climates, such as Australia and New Zealand, the module's built-in leak detection capabilities are essential for combating water scarcity. Each Cyble 5 unit features continuous flow alarms and hourly data collection, empowering utilities to quickly detect and manage leaks, significantly boosting water conservation efforts.

Given the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, the Cyble 5 module's robust construction is particularly beneficial. Engineered to withstand water intrusion, contaminants, corrosion, humidity and high temperatures, it ensures reliable performance across diverse environmental conditions. Moreover, the module’s design facilitates easy, wire-free connection without the need for wall mounting, enabling utilities to adopt the technology progressively and economically, extending the life of their existing infrastructure.

Itron highlighted the successful deployment of more than 2 million Cyble 5 modules in the EMEA region and expressed enthusiasm for introducing these proven benefits to the Asia-Pacific market. Highlighting success stories like Severn Trent Water in England, which has significantly reduced water losses by swiftly identifying and repairing leaks, management emphasized the potential for similar impactful outcomes across APAC utilities.

Product Innovation Drives Growth Outlook

Frequent product launches bode well for Itron. In May 2025, Itron introduced its new Solar Battery Access Point (Solar Battery AP), a solar-powered, battery-operated device that provides reliable network connectivity in areas without traditional mesh networks. It uses Itron’s proven battery technology and Intelligent Connectivity. The device is designed to improve networking for the gas and water industry and will be available in North America in the second half of 2025.

In March 2025, Itron unveiled IntelliFLEX, a smart grid-edge energy management system that gives utilities real-time control of behind-the-meter DERs. Grid-Edge Intelligence helps optimize the grid, unlocking up to 20% more capacity and delaying costly upgrades.

For the second quarter, Itron expects revenues to be between $605 million and $615 million, flat at midpoint compared to last year. The company anticipates non-GAAP EPS to be $1.30–$1.40, up 12% year over year at the midpoint.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 14.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s growth of 0.8%.



