ITRI Boosts Resiliency Solutions Portfolio With $525M Locusview Buyout

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) recently inked a definitive agreement to acquire Locusview, Ltd. and subsidiaries (Locusview), a privately held software-and-services provider focused on utility construction management, for a purchase price of $525 million, to be funded from Itron’s cash on hand. The deal is expected to close in January 2026.

Locusview’s digital construction management platform enhances Itron’s Resiliency Solutions portfolio, offering customers expanded capabilities to optimize infrastructure deployment. Purpose-built for critical infrastructure providers, Locusview’s scalable SaaS platform improves productivity and streamlines the management of complex construction projects. As utilities accelerate grid build-out and seek greater operational efficiency, the combination of Itron and Locusview establishes a robust platform poised to meet the evolving needs of the energy and infrastructure sectors.

ITRI Rides on Acquisition Synergies Amid Macro Pressures

Itron continues to pursue targeted acquisitions to broaden its digital and operational intelligence offerings. Strategic additions enhance its SaaS platform, strengthen field and construction management capabilities and support the growing need for grid resiliency and modernization across electric, gas and water utilities.

In a move to bolster its AI and safety analytics capabilities, Itron announced the planned acquisition of Urbint, Inc., a Miami-based software company specializing in predictive risk and safety intelligence for critical infrastructure in October 2025. The $325 million all-cash deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Urbint’s platform uses AI to help utilities and energy providers predict and prevent safety incidents before they occur, perfectly complementing Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence strategy. This acquisition continues to expand its portfolio and leverage advanced technologies to help utilities navigate the evolving energy and infrastructure landscape.

In 2024, it bought Elpis Squared to leverage energy utilization for its grid edge intelligence technology. The acquisition is expected to harness the transformation of energy by allowing utilities to maximize and manage energy distribution more efficiently. Also, Itron's new Networked Solutions segment, which became operative with the buyout of Silver Spring Networks (2018), continues to be a significant growth driver. The company generated 73.9% of total revenues from this segment in the third quarter of 2025, totaling $365.4 million. The segment is shaped by disciplined operational strategies, new projects and ongoing large-scale deployments as more cities adopt connected infrastructure, which aligns with Itron’s expertise in network solutions.

However, Itron is experiencing softer near-term demand as customers delay decisions amid macro uncertainty, shifting trade policies and rising regulatory scrutiny over consumer costs. Utilities are stretching project timelines, slowing approvals and contributing to weaker third-quarter bookings and reduced year-end expectations. While long-term fundamentals remain intact and no projects have been canceled, recent federal funding actions have added to market uncertainty. As a result, Itron now expects 2025 bookings to fall below its 1:1 target and has trimmed its 2025 revenue outlook to $2.35–$2.36 billion. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $555–$565 million, down 9% at the midpoint, indicates continued near-term softness.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has declined 20.8%in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry's fall of 13.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

