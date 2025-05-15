Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, where 6,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ITOT, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.4%, and Apple is lower by about 1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares, which lost 2,150,000 of its units, representing a 37.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: ITOT, NVDD: Big ETF Outflows

