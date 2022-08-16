Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, where 9,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ITOT, in morning trading today Apple is off about 0.5%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the KSCD ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: ITOT, KSCD: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.