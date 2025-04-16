Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, which added 19,700,000 units, or a 3.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ITOT, in morning trading today Microsoft is down about 2%, and Apple is lower by about 2.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3x Shares ETF, which added 550,000 units, for a 38.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of HIBL, in morning trading today Super Micro Computer is off about 0.2%, and Nvidia is lower by about 6.4%.

VIDEO: ITOT, HIBL: Big ETF Inflows

