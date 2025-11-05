Markets

ITOCHU Earnings Up In H1; Stock Rises

November 05, 2025 — 12:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ITOCHU Corp. (ITOCY, ITOCF, 8001.T), a Japanese general trading company, on Wednesday reported that its net profit increased despite weak revenue in the first half of 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the first half, net profit attributable to the company increased to 500.3 billion yen from 438.4 billion yen in the prior year.

Basic earnings per share were 354.18 yen versus 304.99 yen last year.

Revenue decreased to 7,249.2 billion yen from 7,291.3 billion yen in the previous year.

ITOCHU is currently trading, 3.09% higher at JPY 9,246 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.