ITOCHU Earnings Up In H1; Stock Rises

(RTTNews) - ITOCHU Corp. (ITOCY, ITOCF, 8001.T), a Japanese general trading company, on Wednesday reported that its net profit increased despite weak revenue in the first half of 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the first half, net profit attributable to the company increased to 500.3 billion yen from 438.4 billion yen in the prior year.

Basic earnings per share were 354.18 yen versus 304.99 yen last year.

Revenue decreased to 7,249.2 billion yen from 7,291.3 billion yen in the previous year.

ITOCHU is currently trading, 3.09% higher at JPY 9,246 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.