ITO EN Posts 9-month Loss

March 02, 2026 — 07:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - ITO EN (ITOEF) reported a nine-month loss attributable to owners of parent of 88 million yen compared to profit of 11.4 billion yen, previous year. Loss per share was 2.38 yen compared to profit of 94.76 yen. Net sales were 379.5 billion yen, an increase of 5.1%.

For the fiscal year ending April 30, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 1.0 billion yen, earnings per share of 5.46 yen, and net sales of 495.0 billion yen.

ITO EN shares are trading at 2,986 yen, down 1.66%.

