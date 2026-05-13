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ITGR

ITGR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

May 13, 2026 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $88.31, changing hands as high as $91.31 per share. Integer Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Integer Holdings Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ITGR's low point in its 52 week range is $62 per share, with $123.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.09.

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Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Canada Stock Channel
 AMCI YTD Return
 Industrial Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canada Stock Channel-> AMCI YTD Return-> Industrial Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

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