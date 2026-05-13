ITGR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $88.31, changing hands as high as $91.31 per share. Integer Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITGR's low point in its 52 week range is $62 per share, with $123.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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