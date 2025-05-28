iTeos Therapeutics Announces Intent to Wind Down Operations and Explore Asset Sales to Maximize Shareholder Value

iTeos Therapeutics plans to cease operations, focusing on maximizing shareholder value through potential asset sales.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-oncology, has announced plans to cease operations and conduct a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The Board of Directors intends to wind down clinical and operational activities while focusing on leveraging the company's cash reserves. They are exploring potential asset sales, including their intellectual properties such as EOS-984, EOS-215, and a preclinical obesity program targeting ENT1. This decision comes after a thorough analysis of the company's development pipeline and financial situation, aiming to deliver near-term value to shareholders.

Potential Positives

The company's decision to wind down operations is part of a strategic review aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

Exploration of asset sales, including valuable intellectual property such as EOS-984 and EOS-215, may provide immediate capital to shareholders.

The focus on leveraging the company's cash balance signals a commitment to delivering near-term value to shareholders during the transition period.

Potential Negatives

Board of Directors' decision to cease operations indicates significant challenges in the company's viability and strategic direction.

Intention to explore asset sales may signal a desperation to generate cash, raising concerns about the company's long-term prospects and value.

The press release highlights inherent risks and uncertainties, including the potential inability to effectively manage the wind-down process and return capital to shareholders.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from iTeos Therapeutics?

iTeos Therapeutics intends to cease operations to maximize shareholder value and explore potential asset sales.

What assets are being considered for sale by iTeos?

The company is exploring sales of EOS-984, EOS-215, and a preclinical obesity program targeting ENT1.

Why is iTeos Therapeutics winding down its operations?

The decision follows a comprehensive review aimed at maximizing shareholder value amid financial and operational challenges.

Where is iTeos Therapeutics located?

iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

What risks are associated with iTeos' forward-looking statements?

Risks include uncertainties in winding down operations and challenges in returning capital to shareholders, outlined in their SEC filings.

$ITOS Insider Trading Activity

$ITOS insiders have traded $ITOS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 2 purchases buying 4,958,978 shares for an estimated $38,685,561 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANSBERT GADICKE sold 1,031,931 shares for an estimated $8,317,363

BIOVENTURES 2014, L.P. MPM sold 630,191 shares for an estimated $5,079,339

BIOVENTURES 2018, L.P. MPM sold 630,191 shares for an estimated $5,079,339

$ITOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ITOS stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ITOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITOS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

$ITOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITOS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ITOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Christopher Raymond from Raymond James set a target price of $12.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners set a target price of $9.0 on 05/14/2025

WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced the intention to wind down its operations as part of a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value.





Following a thorough assessment of the Company’s development pipeline, business prospects, and financial position, the Company’s Board of Directors intends to wind down clinical and operational activities and focus on leveraging the Company’s cash balance to deliver near-term value to shareholders, including any proceeds from the potential sale of the Company’s intellectual property and assets such as EOS-984, EOS-215, and a preclinical obesity program targeting ENT1.







About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.







iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not solely statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “prepare,” “look,” “potential,” “possible” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to iTeos’ intention to wind down clinical and operational activities and focus its efforts on selecting the best path to deliver near-term value to shareholders, including by leveraging its cash balance and potentially selling EOS-984, EOS-215 and a preclinical obesity program targeting ENT1.









These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond iTeos’ control. Actual results could materially differ from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Known risk factors include the following:





risks relating to whether iTeos will be able to effectively wind down its operations and return capital to shareholders; and those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in iTeos’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other SEC filings made by



iTeos



which you are encouraged to review.









Any of the foregoing risks could materially and adversely affect iTeos’ business, results of operations and the trading price of iTeos’ common stock. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. iTeos does not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements other than as required by law.





