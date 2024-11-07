ITC Properties Gains Waiver for Circular Dispatch

ITC Properties Group Limited (HK:0199) has released an update.

ITC Properties Group Limited has been granted a waiver by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, allowing them additional time to dispatch a circular related to a major transaction. Originally due within 15 business days, the new deadline is now set for December 13, 2024, to ensure the inclusion of necessary financial information. This decision provides the company with the flexibility needed to prepare comprehensive documentation for its shareholders.

