Markets
META

Italy Orders Meta To Suspend WhatsApp Policy Blocking Third-Party AI Chatbots

December 24, 2025 — 06:05 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Italy's competition authority has told Meta to pause a rule that stops companies from using WhatsApp's business tools to roll out their own AI chatbots on the platform.

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) found enough evidence in an ongoing investigation to suggest that this rule might be an abuse of Meta's dominating position in the market.

The Authority pointed out that Meta's decision to limit access to WhatsApp's business API could stifle competition, restrict market access, and hinder tech advancements in the AI chatbot sector, which could ultimately hurt consumers.

They cautioned that letting this policy stay in effect while the investigation is ongoing could lead to significant and irreversible harm to competition.

This investigation follows a change Meta made in October, which banned general-purpose AI chatbots from being distributed on WhatsApp through its business API.

While this rule doesn't affect businesses that use AI for customer support, it does impact standalone AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and others.

Meta has defended its stance, arguing that the WhatsApp business API was never meant to be a platform for distributing AI chatbots, suggesting that users can access these tools via apps, websites, or through other partnerships.

The company labeled the Italian authority's decision as "fundamentally flawed" and mentioned plans to appeal.

The European Commission is also running a separate investigation, expressing worries that this policy could prevent third-party AI providers from offering their services throughout the European economy.omic Area.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.