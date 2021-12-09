Markets
Italian Competition Authority Fines Amazon For Harming Competitors; Imposes Behavioral Measures

(RTTNews) - The Italian Competition Authority has fined Amazon (AMZN) 1.13 billion euros for harming competitors in the market for e-commerce logistics services. Amazon holds a dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces, which it leveraged to favor the adoption of its own logistics service, Fulfilment by Amazon, by sellers active on Amazon.it to the detriment of the logistics services offered by competing operators, the Authority stated.

The Authority imposed behavioral measures on Amazon that will be subject to review by a monitoring trustee. Amazon will also have to grant sales benefits and visibility on Amazon.it to all third-party sellers which are able to comply with fair and non-discriminatory standards for the fulfilment of their orders, the Authority said.

