Itaconix Partners with Bonals for North American Expansion

November 14, 2024 — 02:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Itaconix (GB:ITX) has released an update.

Itaconix has announced a collaboration with Bonals Technologies to introduce innovative detergent tablets in the US and Canada, aiming to enhance performance and sustainability. This partnership, part of Itaconix’s SPARX program, will combine Itaconix’s advanced polymer formulations with Bonals’ tableting equipment, targeting the growing demand for efficient, plastic-free detergent solutions. The collaboration highlights a strategic move to capture market opportunities outside Europe, particularly in North America.

