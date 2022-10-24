ITA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $102.88, changing hands as high as $103.34 per share. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITA's low point in its 52 week range is $91.02 per share, with $113.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.98.

