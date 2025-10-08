It Will Cost You More to Visit a Disney Park, and That's OK

Key Points

Disney World and Disneyland are adjusting some of their park prices, something that they have routinely done this time of year.

The annual pass hikes are between 2% and 5%, roughly in line with inflation.

Despite the increases, Disney has promotional tools to play with in case the economy gets bumpy to keep the turnstiles spinning.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney ›

No one should be surprised by Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) boosting admission prices for its domestic theme parks on Wednesday. It's what the world's leading entertainment stock does this time of year. It increased prices last October, just as it did this very month two years ago.

Bumping prices higher for its park tickets and annual prices this time of year is as obvious as the pumpkin spice latte in your hands. The wordplay irony of Disney raising prices in the fall isn't lost on me. Investors will cheer. Theme park visitors will boo. How will this all shake out over time? Let's take a closer look at how much more it will cost to visit Disney World or Disneyland this week. Then let's pivot to what it means for the House of Mouse and its near-term financial future.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

You must be this rich to ride

Let's start with media stock's most popular resort in Florida. Annual passes across its four tiers that used to cost as little as $469 to as much as $1,549 will now set you back between $489 and $1,629 for a year of access to Disney World. The $20 to $80 boost translates into a 2% to 5% increase. It's a reasonable move, in the ballpark of inflation's nearly 3% uptick over the past year. It's certainly a kinder adjustment than last October's 3% to 7% jump.

Disney is only juicing up some of its single-day tickets. Admissions will continue to range between $119 and $199, depending on which of the four parks you plan to visit and seasonality, but some of the non-peak price points in the middle will cost $5 more. It's another move that keeps up with inflation. Disney did say that its peak pricing for the 2026 year-end holiday season will go as high as $209, but that 5% jump won't take place until more than a year from now.

Some offerings are taking larger percentage jumps. One-day parking at Disney World is going from $30 to $35, but the resort's lot was previously cheaper than its two smaller rivals. Parking also continues to be included for its annual passes. Its Lightning Lane Multi Pass that offers guests access to faster-moving queues is also inching higher in some cases, but that's an optional luxury.

Disneyland is also making moves. It is keeping the two more affordable annual passes of the four varieties it offers the same. The two higher-priced annual options are jumping 7% to 9% higher. It now costs you between $599 and $1,899 for a year of turnstile clicks at Disney's original resort in California.

One-day ticket prices are climbing 3% to 4% for six of the seven pricing tiers. Its cheapest off-value ticket remains at $104, just where it was six years ago. Like Disney World, it will cost more for your car to spend a day at the Disneyland parking lot. Access to the expedited Lightning Lane queues is also taking some steps higher.

It's a park place

Theme parks have become a major part of Disney's business. Disney's experiences segment -- that includes its gated attractions and expanding cruise line operations -- accounted for 37% of its revenue and 59% of its segment operating profit in fiscal 2024.

You can't blame Disney for nudging its price points higher. Its own costs keep scaling higher to cover everything from labor to other operating expenses as well as the extensive expansion plans on both coasts. You also should be able to read into Disney taking a more cautious approach with the lower end of its pricing tiers. It's making sure it doesn't get blindsided by a potential global economic setback. Even if that does happen, Disney is no stranger to offering seasonal promotions to temporarily lower prices in periods of softness.

This week's pricing moves may drum up some scintillating and critical headlines. It will certainly fire up the social media hangouts for park enthusiasts. Disney knows what it's doing. And if you want to save some money on a trip to Disney more than a year from now, follow Green Day's advice next time by setting an alarm clock to wake you up before September ends.

Should you invest $1,000 in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.