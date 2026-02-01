Is It Too Late to Buy This Surging Silver ETF?

Key Points

Amid a spike in global uncertainty, silver prices have gone parabolic in recent months.

The metal is seen as a safe-haven investment, but may have simply turned into the latest meme.

Investors should tread carefully with investments that have risen so much in such a short time frame.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust ›

The price of silver has gone through the roof, and it's making the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) an incredibly hot buy. Silver has hit record highs of more than $120 per ounce this year -- or 3 times the roughly $40 it was trading at back in September. The metal has gone parabolic, and as of Jan. 30, the iShares Silver Trust has now returned gains of around 220% in just the past 12 months. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up only 15% during that same period.

Is it too late to get in on this rally, or could the price of silver and the iShares Silver Trust continue to rise even higher this year?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Is silver the ultra-safe-haven investment, or just the latest meme?

Silver and gold have risen in value in the past year as investors have grown concerned about rising stock valuations and are pivoting to safer investment options. Getting out of stocks and into traditionally safe-haven type investments such as silver and gold has long been associated with diversification and reducing your portfolio's overall risk.

Ironically, however, with silver prices going parabolic and continually reaching new highs, buying the metal or investing in an ETF such as the iShares Silver Trust could actually increase your risk right now. That's because the rally appears to be fueled by hype and excitement, rather than fundamentals. Many analysts see it as being the equivalent of a meme investment, where retail investors send an asset's valuation to unsustainable levels, only for it to end up crashing back down to reality.

This past Friday, the price of both silver and the iShares Silver Trust crashed after President Donald Trump announced his pick for Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh. While the move is seen as one that might preserve Fed independence, it appears to have weighed significantly on the price of both silver and gold.

Steering clear of the iShares Silver Trust may be the best move for now

The problem with memes and parabolic moves is that it can be impossible to predict where the top might be. The danger is that you might buy into the rally, believing that it's unstoppable, only to find out that you've bought near the peak and incur significant losses afterward.

While the iShares Silver Trust can usually be a good investment option to diversify your portfolio, today, I think it would simply add more risk given the meme-like movement in silver over the past several months. If your goal is to simply diversify your portfolio, you may be better off investing in dividend stocks or other low-volatility investments.

Silver may have seemed like a safe-haven investment in the past, but it's hard to make the case for that today, given its extremely inflated value and high volatility.

Should you buy stock in iShares Silver Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Silver Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Silver Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 1, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.