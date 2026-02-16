Is It Too Late to Buy SoFi Technologies Stock?

Key Points

SoFi is showing no sign of slowing down, as its revenue and customer base are growing rapidly.

The company’s earnings projections should alleviate any concerns around the valuation.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

In the past two years, shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have rocketed 141% higher (as of Feb. 13). This is despite the fintech stock trading 39% below its peak from November 2025.

After seeing such a huge gain, is it too late to buy SoFi?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Focus on the fundamentals

The stock could be down in recent months due to macro-related volatility, profit-taking, or any other reason. However, investors should focus on the fundamentals. This will clearly show that it's still a good time to add this business to the portfolio.

SoFi continues to post remarkable growth, with adjusted net revenue rising 37% in the fourth quarter (ended Dec. 31). The company's customer base is expanding quickly, going from 10.1 million to 13.7 million in the past year.

Adding perspective to the valuation

Despite the gains, investors might still be cautious due to SoFi's elevated forward price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. After all, the last thing you want to do is overpay for a stock.

Here's where SoFi's profitability comes under the spotlight. Adjusted net income climbed 112% in 2025. It's expected to rise 72% this year. And between 2025 and 2028, the leadership team forecasts 38% to 42% annualized adjusted earnings-per-share growth. It's very difficult not to come away impressed by this trajectory.

Investors willing to buy and hold SoFi with a five- to 10-year time horizon are in position to benefit.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 16, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.