Is it too late to buy Planet Labs stock?

Key Points

Planet Labs' ability to image the entire planet daily gives it a distinct competitive advantage.

Revenue levels are at less than 1% of its estimated total addressable market.

The rising valuation may give prospective shareholders pause.

10 stocks we like better than Planet Labs PBC ›

Investors had mostly ignored Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) since its IPO in late 2021. With the stock launching near the peak of a bull market, the stock struggled in the early part of its trading history.

However, that attitude changed last year, and the stock is up by more than 400% over the last 12 months. That recent surge leaves prospective buyers of the stock in a difficult position. Does the increase set the stock up for a near-term pullback, or is it the beginning of a long-term bull market in Planet Labs stock?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Understanding Planet Labs

The aforementioned stock gains are likely driven in large part by the competitive advantage the satellite imaging company offers. Before Planet Labs, users often had to deal with satellite images that could be months or years old.

That began to change in 2010 when three former NASA scientists founded Planet Labs. The company launched its first satellites within a few years and gradually built the capability to image the entire planet. Consequently, almost 200 satellites have helped Planet Labs amass a nearly 10-year archive of proprietary data. That allows users to access up-to-date images regardless of the geographic area of interest.

Although Planet Labs is not the only Earth imaging company, it is the only one that photographs the entire planet as frequently. According to the company, this ability gives it a total addressable market (TAM) of $128 billion.

Planet Labs by the numbers

So far, Planet Labs has barely scratched the surface of that potential. In the first nine months of 2025, the company earned $221 million in revenue, a 21% increase from the same period in 2024.

Nonetheless, while it reduced operating expenses by 7%, these expenses exceeded revenue by a wide margin. Also, thanks to a $39 million loss resulting from a change in the fair value of warrant liabilities, its net loss was $94 million for the first three quarters of 2025. Planet Labs lost $88 million in the same year-ago period.

Admittedly, with its free cash flow of $59 million during the first nine months of 2025, investors may be dismissing the net losses. Still, the rising stock price may give new investors pause.

Also, Planet Labs is not expected to earn a profit in the foreseeable future, leaving it without a P/E ratio. Today, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio has reached 23. Over its history, it has had an average sales multiple of only 5, meaning the stock sells at a huge premium.

Indeed, the aforementioned stock price increase, which led to the high valuation, is a sign that the market now recognizes the growth potential of Planet Labs. However, with the valuation significantly above historical averages, investors may need to approach this stock with caution if they decide to buy.

Is it too late to buy Planet Labs stock?

Given its TAM and current revenue levels, it is likely not too late to buy Planet Labs stock. Since revenue levels indicate it has capitalized on less than 1% of its TAM, the remaining growth potential is likely tremendous.

Nonetheless, the recent spike in the stock price indicates this is not a time to make aggressive purchases of the stock. With most of the stock's all-time gains occurring in the last four months, it is too early to tell whether the rising stock price is the beginning of a bull market or a temporary move that the stock will not sustain.

To address this uncertainty, investors should probably only deploy small percentages of their capital if they choose to buy now. That leaves investors able to profit from gains should they continue. Conversely, if the stock pulls back, prospective buyers will have capital available to buy more shares at a lower price.

Whatever happens in the near term, Planet Labs's future hinges on the TAM and how little of it the company has realized. That means that no matter when one buys, investors should win with this stock over the long term.

Should you buy stock in Planet Labs PBC right now?

Before you buy stock in Planet Labs PBC, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Planet Labs PBC wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,326!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,015!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.