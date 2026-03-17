Is It Too Late to Buy Ethereum in 2026?

Key Points

Ethereum has over half the stablecoin market and is also the top blockchain for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

Both markets have strong growth potential, which could drive more Ethereum adoption.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) reached a new all-time high of $4,954 last August, as Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows picked up and companies started buying it for their treasuries. But since then, the second-largest cryptocurrency has declined 58% (as of March 15).

Are Ethereum's best days behind it? I wouldn't be too quick to write it off, and the current dip could actually be a good buying opportunity.

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Even after its recent downturn, Ethereum is still the top blockchain in a few key areas. It's the leading blockchain for stablecoins -- cryptocurrency tokens designed to maintain a stable value peg to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar. The stablecoin market is worth $316 billion, according to DefiLlama, and $164 billion of it is on Ethereum.

Stablecoins provide one of the most likely real-world use cases for blockchain technology, as they're a fast, cheap way to send digital payments. Several financial institutions are exploring stablecoins, and Visa (NYSE: V) launched a stablecoin settlement feature at the end of last year.

Ethereum is also the leader for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). These digital versions of RWAs bring traditional financial assets, such as popular stocks, Treasuries, and corporate bonds, onto the blockchain. Ethereum is the distribution layer for $15 billion in RWAs, more than 5 times the amount on any other blockchain.

Stablecoins and RWAs could both be high-growth markets, and if they are, Ethereum should benefit. It's still important to be cautious about how much you invest in cryptocurrency, given its volatility. But you're not too late to start or add to a small Ethereum position.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

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Lyle Daly has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.