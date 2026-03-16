Key Points

Costco's giant size affords it a major cost advantage when it procures merchandise from vendors, keeping prices low for shoppers.

That scale, however, means growth metrics in the future will likely decelerate.

Given that shares trade at an extravagant price-to-earnings ratio of 52.2, the odds aren't stacked in investors' favor.

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Over the last 30 years, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) shares have generated a monster total return for investors of 17,000% (as of March 12). If you were able to spend $5,900 to buy this retail stock back then, you'd have over a $1 million balance in your portfolio right now.

But in 2026, is it too late to buy Costco? Here are two reasons why I believe this is unequivocally the case.

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Scale is a benefit, but it means slower growth

Costco's incredible success over the decades can be credited to its scale. The business reported net sales of $68 billion in Q2 2026 (ended Feb. 15). This figure makes it the world's third-largest retailer. That's a powerful position.

The average Costco warehouse has 4,000 different stock-keeping units (SKUs) on its shelves. Compared to the 30,000 SKUs that a typical supermarket might sell, this is significantly lower. When Costco acquires merchandise from its suppliers, it can obtain a major cost advantage. That supports low prices for shoppers. I don't see this competitive advantage weakening anytime soon.

But that scale also has a downside: Costco's historical pace of growth is sure to slow in the future. The company's net income increased at a compound annual rate of 13% between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2025 (ended Aug. 31, 2025). Over the next 10 years, I'm certain this will decelerate.

That isn't to say the expansion story is over. Costco plans to open 28 net new warehouses in fiscal 2026, which would bring its total to 942. Management says there are plenty of opportunities to open new locations in the U.S. and abroad. As time passes, though, the white space will start to disappear as markets slowly become more saturated.

The market's sky-high expectations will be difficult to satisfy

Anyone who follows this stock knows just how much the market appreciates Costco's business. This is obvious when you look at the stock's valuation. The shares carry a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.2. That's more than 100% more expensive than the S&P 500. You might also be surprised to learn that Costco trades at a 40% premium to Nvidia.

Investors are probably placing a premium on Costco because they view it as a very safe company to own. After all, this is a durable and time-tested business model.

However, the starting valuation makes me think that shares will produce weak performance in the years ahead. With the growth outlook already mentioned, that means it's too late to buy Costco.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.