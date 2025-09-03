Is It Too Late To Buy Bitcoin?

Crypto’s latest downturn has investors questioning how to protect and grow wealth amid volatile markets and changing adoption trends.

Major digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen both thrilling highs and disappointing corrections, fueling anxiety about what happens next for crypto portfolios. According to The Wall Street Journal, businesses and individuals alike are eyeing new buying strategies and defensive measures this summer as crypto prices remain highly unpredictable.

Check Out: I Asked ChatGPT How To Get Rich Off of Bitcoin — Here’s What It Said

Read More: 8 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Financial pros highlight risk control and diversification as top priorities for investors facing market turbulence, per Bloomberg’s reporting. Furthermore, mainstream investment groups and smaller buyers are both incorporating Bitcoin, while larger players use disciplined, regular purchases to smooth volatility.

And while you’re thinking about buying Bitcoin, watch out for these investing mistakes.

Is Now Still a Good Time To Invest?

Despite steep drops, the current bear market is not all doom and gloom for patient, diversified investors. The Wall Street Journal reports pro traders are using dollar-cost averaging and stop-loss tools to steadily build positions and lock in gains. Institutional uptake, especially companies adding Bitcoin to treasuries, signals a confidence shift toward crypto’s long-term potential.

“Bitcoin is no longer just a speculative bet; it’s becoming a macro asset that investors treat like digital gold,” Ben Kurland, CEO at DYOR, observes. According to Kurland, investors weighing risk and reward on Bitcoin should focus on steady, disciplined entries rather than perfect timing.

Taking modest positions now could offer long-term upside as mainstream interest and institutional flows continue to rise.

Try This: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

What Is Bitcoin’s Potential?

Major outlets project a bright outlook for Bitcoin, especially as large funds and institutional buyers ramp up exposure to digital assets.

Forbes predicts a “breakout year” by 2025, with rising ETF demand plus new banking options lifting Bitcoin’s reach and resilience. Additionally, Bitcoin’s adoption in pension and traditional portfolios has pushed performance to surpass classic benchmarks.

“Bitcoin’s appeal lies in its fixed supply of 21 million, making it immune to monetary debasement,” explained Bobby Shell, vice president of marketing at Voltage. He said growing infrastructure and enterprise adoption now make this cycle “less about speculative hype” and more about real-world financial integration.

What Do Experts Say About Buying in Now?

Experts consistently caution against trying to predict market bottoms or chasing short-lived rallies during periods of intense crypto volatility.

“Bitcoin should be approached with a long-term mindset, not a short-term trade,” Shell said. He suggests that investors hold only what they can genuinely afford to lose through swings and downturns.



Likewise, Kurland believes that the smartest way to approach Bitcoin is with discipline. He suggests leveraging dollar-cost averaging, sizing your position so you can stomach volatility, and holding for at least one full cycle.

Shell also highlights the critical importance of self-custody, recommending investors take genuine ownership of their Bitcoin to protect assets from third-party risks. Ben adds that short-term thinking almost always leads to heavy losses, while the patient, measured approach is how most meaningful gains are achieved.

Alternative Strategies Beyond Bitcoin

Savvy investors are hedging crypto bets with classic safe-haven assets and cash reserves during uncertainty. The Wall Street Journal notes increased allocations to Treasury bills, gold and U.S. dollars as insurance against digital losses. Stablecoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platforms offer some passive protection, though risks demand thorough research and due diligence.

Kurland points out that today’s market trends are led by disciplined institutional funds rather than retail speculation. He suggests exploring other resilient sectors, like large-cap coins, DeFi programs or blockchain analytics firms, to add diversified risk and prepare for the next recovery. These moves offer more stability and can help portfolios survive a bear market, especially for investors unwilling to stake everything on a single coin.

How the Next 5 Years Could Play Out

Experts expect crypto will become more embedded in mainstream banking, retirement funds and finance as regulation and trust both improve.

Shell believes Bitcoin adoption will rise, but he warns that investors shouldn’t give up the security of self-custody or overlook regulatory changes that might impact the industry. According to him, integration into daily finance is inevitable, but staying hands-on with assets keeps risks manageable as competition grows.

“The price could easily be two to three times higher simply from that steady inflow of institutional capital,” Kurland predicts, but maintains that resisting short-term fear is the real challenge for buyers today.

He expects new financial products built around crypto will be commonplace, but the main challenge will be resisting emotional impulses to sell early in market dips. Keeping discipline and patience, Kurland said, is the key to accomplishing meaningful growth through future cycles in crypto.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is It Too Late To Buy Bitcoin?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.