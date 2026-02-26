Is It Time to Dump Your Shares of Canopy Growth?​

Key Points

Marijuana stocks were all the rage a few years ago, but the excitement has faded.

Canopy Growth, a major player, is still struggling to become sustainably profitable.

10 stocks we like better than Canopy Growth ›

One of the hardest things to do in life is to admit you are wrong. When it comes to investing, this often manifests itself in holding on to a stock position that has a huge paper loss in the hope that you'll get back to breakeven some day.

If that's the position you find yourself in with Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), it might be time to dump your shares. Here's why.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What goes up...

Canopy Growth's stock had been trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange for some time before it listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018. That was a fairly important time for marijuana stocks, because the sector was benefiting from investor enthusiasm as more and more regions legalized the use of the drug.

The stock took off like a rocket, hitting a peak of just over $568 a share. Unfortunately, the excitement around marijuana stocks has cooled dramatically, and Canopy Growth's stock now trades hands for a touch over $1 a share. If you bought in at the highs, you are sitting on a massive paper loss. It would require an astounding rally to get investors back to breakeven if they bought the stock between 2018 and 2019 or even during a brief rally in 2021.

At this point, Canopy Growth is a money-losing penny stock. Add in a rapidly expanding share count, and you get shareholder dilution concerns, too. It's just not a great investment story.

You can use those losses

The question you have to ask yourself is what you can do with the paper losses if you bite the bullet and dump the stock. One of the wonderful things about investing is that you can harvest losses to offset realized capital gains elsewhere in your portfolio. That saves you the tax hit of capital gains. Tax loss harvesting is used by savvy individual investors and is a staple of institutional investing.

The best part is that individual investors can carry those losses until they are fully offset. So, selling Canopy Growth could afford you years of benefits. If you think Canopy Growth is going to make a comeback, by all means hold on to the stock.

But if you can admit that the opportunity you thought was there really wasn't, well, dumping Canopy Growth could be a good idea and may help you trim your tax bill. That's not a terrible outcome, and I'll note that tax loss harvesting has helped me pull the trigger on lingering mistakes more than once.

Should you buy stock in Canopy Growth right now?

Before you buy stock in Canopy Growth, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Canopy Growth wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.