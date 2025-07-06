Is It Time To Buy UnitedHealth Stock?

How Does UnitedHealth’s Valuation Look vs. The S&P 500?
Going by what you pay per dollar of sales or profit, UNH stock looks cheap compared to the broader market.
- UnitedHealth has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.7 vs. a figure of 3.1 for the S&P 500
- Additionally, the company’s price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) ratio is 11.4 compared to 20.9 for S&P 500
- And, it has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.9 vs. the benchmark’s 26.9
How Have UnitedHealth’s Revenues Grown Over Recent Years?
UnitedHealth’s Revenues have seen notable growth over recent years.
- UnitedHealth has seen its top line grow at an average rate of 11.3% over the last 3 years (vs. increase of 5.5% for S&P 500)
- Its revenues have grown 8.1% from $379 Bil to $410 Bil in the last 12 months (vs. growth of 5.5% for S&P 500)
- Also, its quarterly revenues grew 9.8% to $110 Bil in the most recent quarter from $100 Bil a year ago (vs. 4.8% improvement for S&P 500)
How Profitable Is UnitedHealth?
UnitedHealth’s profit margins are much worse than most companies in the Trefis coverage universe.
- UnitedHealth’s Operating Income over the last four quarters was $33 Bil, which represents a poor Operating Margin of 8.2%
- UnitedHealth’s Operating Cash Flow (OCF) over this period was $29 Bil, pointing to a poor OCF Margin of 7.0% (vs. 14.9% for S&P 500)
- For the last four-quarter period, UnitedHealth’s Net Income was $22 Bil – indicating a poor Net Income Margin of 5.4% (vs. 11.6% for S&P 500)
Does UnitedHealth Look Financially Stable?
UnitedHealth’s balance sheet looks strong.
- UnitedHealth’s Debt figure was $81 Bil at the end of the most recent quarter, while its market capitalization is $297 Bil (as of 7/1/2025). This implies a moderate Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 28.6% (vs. 19.4% for S&P 500). [Note: A low Debt-to-Equity Ratio is desirable]
- Cash (including cash equivalents) makes up $34 Bil of the $310 Bil in Total Assets for UnitedHealth. This yields a strong Cash-to-Assets Ratio of 11.1%
How Resilient Is UNH Stock During A Downturn?
UNH stock has been more resilient than the benchmark S&P 500 index during some of the recent downturns. As investors hope for a soft landing in the U.S. economy, how severe could it become if another recession occurs? Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash illustrates how key stocks performed during and after previous market crashes.
Inflation Shock (2022)
- UNH stock fell 19.3% from a high of $555.15 on 31 October 2022 to $447.75 on 13 July 2023, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 25.4% for the S&P 500
- The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 17 July 2024
- Since then, the stock has increased to a high of $625.25 on 11 November 2024 and currently trades at around $330
COVID-19 Pandemic (2020)
- UNH stock fell 36.2% from a high of $305.31 on 19 February 2020 to $194.86 on 23 March 2020, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 33.9% for the S&P 500
- The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 1 June 2020
Global Financial Crisis (2008)
- UNH stock fell 72.4% from a high of $58.99 on 21 December 2007 to $16.30 on 20 November 2008, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 56.8% for the S&P 500
- The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 2 April 2012
Putting All The Pieces Together: What It Means For UNH Stock
In summary, UnitedHealth’s performance across the parameters detailed above are as follows:
- Growth: Very Strong
- Profitability: Very Weak
- Financial Stability: Strong
- Downturn Resilience: Strong
- Overall: Strong
UnitedHealth has demonstrated strong performance across the aforementioned parameters. This, combined with its current low valuation, makes the stock appear attractive and supports our conclusion that UNH is a good buying opportunity.
Naturally, there’s always a degree of uncertainty. Given the recent setbacks, including Centene’s recent withdrawal of guidance, investors might be hesitant to pick UNH. However, for long-term investors, the current discounted valuation is likely to be advantageous, especially considering the company’s consistent history of solid performance.
While UNH stock looks promising, investing in a single stock can be risky. On the other hand, the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, has a track record of comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 4-year period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride, as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.
