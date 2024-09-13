Is it Time to Buy Immersion Stock at a P/E Multiple of 8.09X?

Immersion Corporation IMMR is currently trading at a low price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, far below the Zacks Computer–Peripheral Equipment industry and broader tech sector averages. IMMR’s forward 12-month P/E ratio sits at 8.09, significantly lower than the industry’s average of 41.3 and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s average of 25.6.



This attractive valuation has been the result of the dramatic drop in Immersion's stock price since late July 2024 due to investors’ profit-taking strategy. After a strong bullish run since the beginning of the year that saw the stock reach a 52-week high of $13.94 on July 29, 2024, many investors chose to lock in their gains, leading to a wave of selling pressure.

The stock had attracted considerable attention due to its innovative haptic technology and user interface designs, which fueled its upward momentum. However, as the stock approached the $14 mark, it became increasingly apparent that investors were eager to capitalize on these gains. Since July 29, the stock has plunged by 30%, significantly underperforming both its industry’s 5.4% decline and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK ETF’s 1.8% gain over the same period.

The recent plunge in Immersion’s share price and its attractive valuations could be seen as a golden opportunity for investors, given the company’s robust fundamentals and promising growth trajectory.

Strong Industry Trend Supports Immersion’s Growth

Immersion's core strength lies in its leadership within the rapidly growing haptic technology industry. Haptics enhances user experiences by providing tactile feedback, which is increasingly essential across various sectors, including gaming, automotive, mobile devices and virtual reality (VR). As demand for these technologies grows, so does the demand for Immersion's advanced haptic applications.

The company’s intellectual property portfolio, bolstered by numerous patents, provides it with a significant competitive edge in the market. Licensing these technologies to major global players has allowed Immersion to secure a steady revenue stream, enhancing its ability to fund growth initiatives and maintain its strong market position.

Immersion’s ability to diversify its offerings into verticals such as medical devices and industrial applications showcases its adaptability and market flexibility. By broadening its reach into different sectors, Immersion reduces its dependence on a single industry, opening up multiple revenue streams that make it more resilient to sector-specific downturns.

Currently, Immersion has more than 15 award-winning designs and products in use across more than 3 billion devices globally. The company has more than 150 licensed customers, demonstrating its broad market application and strong growth potential.

Partnerships Drive IMMR’s Long-Term Revenue Growth

Immersion’s market position has also been strengthened through strategic partnerships and licensing agreements with leading global companies. These collaborations validate the quality of Immersion’s haptic technology and ensure a steady flow of long-term revenues.

A standout partnership for Immersion is its collaboration with Sony Group Corporation SONY for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. This partnership has highlighted the critical role of haptic feedback in enhancing gaming experiences and showcases how Immersion’s technology can drive consumer engagement in the entertainment industry.

Immersion has also secured licensing deals with major tech companies, including Samsung Electronics and Meta Platforms Inc. META. Samsung’s decision to renew its license agreement with Immersion allows its affiliates to continue utilizing Immersion’s patents. Meta Platforms has signed a deal to incorporate Immersion’s technology into its hardware, software, VR and gaming products, expanding Immersion’s market presence even further.

Promising Outlook for Immersion

Immersion’s recent financial performance has been impressive. In the second quarter of 2024, the company reported revenues of $99.4 million, representing a more than 14-fold increase from the prior-year level. Even when excluding revenues from the recently acquired Barnes & Noble Education business, Immersion’s organic top-line growth was remarkable, surging sevenfold.

Earnings growth has also been strong, with earnings per share increasing more than fourfold to 89 cents from 21 cents in the same period last year. This strong financial performance has not gone unnoticed by Wall Street analysts, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings indicating positive sentiment and expectations for continued growth.



Conclusion: An Opportunity to Buy IMMR Stock

Immersion remains a strong contender in the technology sector, underpinned by solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The recent dip in share price and attractive valuation offers a rare opportunity to invest in a company with multiple growth drivers, including a strong intellectual property portfolio and a solid financial foundation.

Immersion’s current price level could represent an attractive entry point for investors. As it continues to innovate and expand its market presence, the potential for gains remains significant. Now might be the perfect time to add this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company to your portfolio. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

