Is It Time to Buy Beaten-Down Salesforce?

Key Points

It is seeing solid momentum with its Agentforce and Data 360 products.

The stock is very cheap after a sell-off of the software sector this year.

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce ›

In another sign that the software stocks may have bottomed, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) shares rose despite the midpoint of the company's fiscal 2027 revenue guidance coming in slightly below expectations. The company's stock has been pummeled this year, down around 25%, having been dragged down by the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sell-off.

Let's take a close look at its results and prospects to see if the stock is a buy at these beaten-down levels.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Agentic AI momentum continues

While investors fear the impact that artificial intelligence (AI) will have on SaaS companies, like others in the space, Salesforce has leaned into the technology, especially with AI agents. Meanwhile, with its acquisition of Informatica, the company is really trying to position itself as a main system of record from which to launch AI agents through its Agentforce platform.

Agentforce helped drive the company's growth in the quarter, with the AI agent platform seeing its annual recurring revenue (ARR) surge 169% to $800 million. Agentforce and Data 360 ARR, including Informatica Cloud, meanwhile, soared 200% to $2.9 billion. It said all 10 of its top deals included Agentforce, while Informatica was included in six of the top 10.

Overall, Salesforce's revenue increased by 12% year over year to $11.2 billion, which was in the middle of its guidance range of $11.13 billion to $12.23 billion and was just above the $11.18 billion consensus, as compiled by LSEG. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 37% to $3.81, which easily beat the $3.04 consensus.

Subscription and support revenue increased by 11% in constant currencies to $10.68 billion. Platform sales, where Agentforce and Data 360 reside, led the way, with growth of 37% in the quarter. Marketing and commerce growth was its weakest area, with revenue falling 1%. Among its other core products that came from prior big acquisitions, Slack led the way with revenue growth of 12%. Both Tableau and Mulesoft saw revenue rise by 3%.

Looking ahead, the company guided for fiscal Q1 revenue of between $11.03 billion and $11.08 billion, representing growth of 12% to 13%. It projected adjusted EPS to be between $3.11 and $3.13. For the full year, it expects revenue to range from $45.8 billion to $46.2 billion, which equates to 10% to 11% growth. It expects adjusted EPS of between $13.11 and $13.19. Analysts were looking for full-year adjusted EPS of $13.12 on revenue of $46.06 billion.

Further out, Salesforce upped its revenue target for fiscal 2030 to $63 billion, which would be a compound annual growth rate of about 11%. It also authorized a $50 billion stock buyback.

Is the stock a buy?

I think the combination of Informatica, Agent 360, and Agentforce set up Salesforce to be an agentic AI winner. Meanwhile, the company plans to aggressively buy back stock and sees steady revenue growth moving forward.

With the stock trading at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 4 and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 based on current-year analyst estimates, I'd be scooping up the stock here. As the SaaS doomsday predictions start to fade away, Salesforce has the potential to solidly rebound from current levels.

Should you buy stock in Salesforce right now?

Before you buy stock in Salesforce, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Salesforce wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Salesforce. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.