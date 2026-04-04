Is It Possible to Live on Social Security Benefits Alone While Living Abroad?

Key Points

17% of Americans 55 and older say they’re ready to move to another country.

Living abroad on Social Security benefits alone may require you to adopt a new lifestyle.

Fortunately, there’s an impressive list of countries that allow American expats to pay their bills on Social Security alone.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

According to Gallup, a record number of Americans are moving abroad or want to. A surprising poll found that about 1 in 5 say they'd like to move permanently to another country, including 17% of Americans 55 and older. One of the many reasons they give for hoping to move is a desire to find a place where they can live comfortably on Social Security benefits alone.

The question is whether it's possible.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Can you live on Social Security alone in another country?

If your dream is to stretch your Social Security benefits further by moving abroad, it's important to know that it is possible -- as long as you're willing to adapt to a new way of living.

In 2026, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $2,071, with benefits for high earners reaching $4,152 at full retirement age (FRA). For those willing to wait until age 70 to claim benefits, the monthly payment can be as high as $5,181.

Where it's possible

If you have family in another country and plan to live with them, it's easier to make the math work. If you intend to strike out alone and will be footing the entirety of your own bills, it takes a little digging to figure out where it will work. Here are three examples of international locations where it could be possible to live on Social Security benefits alone.

Panama: It's possible to live comfortably in a city like Boquete, Pedasi, Santa Fe, or Panama City for as little as $1,500 to $2,000 per month. If you have more to spend each month, you can splurge on things like dining out, local entertainment, beach weekends, and gym memberships.

Belize: Is your dream to live in a place that gives you access to rainforests, ruins, rivers, and reefs? Belize may be for you. If you're willing to use local resources and live simply, a couple can get by on less than $2,000 per month.

Portugal: If you're looking for a quiet lifestyle and want to live in one of Portugal's smaller towns, you can live comfortably on approximately $1,600 to $2,200 per month, including rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, and dining out. If you crave a larger Portuguese city, you'll typically need a budget of $2,200 to $3,700 per month.

Other potential options include: Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Mexico, Panama, Bulgaria, and Albania. It's also possible to live on Social Security benefits alone in Ecuador, Colombia, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica.

You need to do your homework

When considering a move abroad, take time to learn everything you can about the location that appeals to you the most. If possible, spend time in the country to get a feel for whether it's likely to be a good fit. Learn how much a visa to that country will cost and what it will take to gain citizenship, if that's what you want.

Finally, make sure it's on the list of countries where you're allowed to continue receiving Social Security benefits outside the U.S. Fortunately, nearly all countries are on the approved list.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.