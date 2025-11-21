It Just Got Easier to Work While Collecting Social Security. Here's Why.

Key Points

Social Security recipients are allowed to earn money from a job.

Beneficiaries who have not reached full retirement age are subject to an earnings test.

Starting in 2026, Social Security recipients will be able to earn more money without risking having benefits withheld.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

A lot of people look forward to retirement because it means that they no longer have to report to a job. That can be very refreshing after decades of punching a clock.

But you may reach a point where you decide to work again in retirement. It may be that your savings aren't holding up as well as expected, and you need the money. Or, it may be that your Social Security benefits aren't giving you enough buying power -- perhaps because the program's cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) keep falling short.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

You may also decide to start working again in retirement for mental health reasons, even if you're doing well enough financially. If you're bored, work can serve as something to keep busy with. And if you're lonely, work could be your ticket to more social interaction.

Retirees on Social Security are allowed to work while collecting benefits. But there are rules to follow.

Those rules, however, are changing for the better in 2026. Here's what you need to know.

Social Security's earnings-test limits are rising

Once you reach full retirement age, which is 67 for people born in 1960 or later, you can earn any amount of income without it having an impact on your Social Security benefits (or at least a negative impact, since a large amount of earnings could actually result in higher benefits). However, if you're on Social Security and working before having reached full retirement age, you'll be subject to an earnings test.

The limits for Social Security's earnings test change every year. And exceeding them results in having benefits withheld.

The good news, though, is that the Social Security earnings-test limits are rising in 2026. So starting next year, you'll be able to earn more money without having to worry about withheld benefits.

If you're under full retirement age and will not be reaching it in 2026, the earnings-test limit is $24,480, up from $23,400 in 2025. Beyond that limit, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld for every $2 of earnings.

If you start off 2026 under full retirement age but will reach it at some point in the new year, the earnings-test limit is $65,160, up from $62,160 in 2025. Beyond that limit, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld for every $3 of earnings.

You should know that withheld benefits under the earnings test are not forfeited completely. Once you reach full retirement, you'll get the money back in the form of larger ongoing Social Security benefits.

One misconception, though, is that once you reach full retirement age, Social Security will pay you a lump sum to make up for all the benefits you had withheld under the earnings test. That won't be the case. Rather, it's that your monthly payments will be recalculated, and you'll get the money back over time.

What can working in retirement do for you?

If you've been on the fence about going back to work in retirement, it's important to recognize that it's something you're allowed to do while on Social Security, and that you may be able to earn a pretty nice chunk of money before having to worry about withheld benefits. And again, that assumes you haven't reached full retirement age. If you have, there's no earnings test to even worry about.

It pays to think about the different ways having a job could improve your retirement. Even if you don't need to work for financial reasons, there could be other benefits, so it pays to give part-time work a chance.

And remember, working in retirement does not have to mean holding down a traditional job. You could turn a hobby into an income source, whether it's starting your own catering service or selling artwork. The key is to have a way to stay busy and feel fulfilled, all while making sure your financial needs are taken care of.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.