ISTB Offers Broader Bond Mix Than VGSH

ISTB charges a slightly higher expense ratio but offers broader bond diversification and a marginally higher yield.

VGSH experienced a milder max drawdown and holds more in U.S. Treasury securities, while ISTB includes some credit and sector exposure.

Both funds show modest five-year returns, but ISTB's risk profile is higher due to greater volatility and drawdown.

Both the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) and the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) target short-term bonds and seek to offer income with low volatility, but their approaches and underlying holdings set them apart. The ETFs differ most in their expense ratios, yield, bond selection, and risk profiles — VGSH focuses on U.S. Treasuries, while ISTB holds a broader mix including utilities and real estate bonds.

This comparison looks at costs, recent performance, risk, liquidity, and portfolio makeup to help investors weigh which ETF aligns better with their goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VGSH ISTB Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of 2/27/2026) 4.65% 5.8% Dividend yield 4% 4.1% Beta 0.25 0.4 AUM $31.7 billion $4.8 billion

VGSH is more affordable at 0.03% compared to ISTB's 0.06% fee, though the difference is modest. ISTB offers a slightly higher dividend yield, which may appeal to those seeking a marginally greater income stream alongside broader bond exposure.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VGSH ISTB Max drawdown (5 y) -5.72% -9.34% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $955.84 $952.51

What's inside

ISTB tracks a diversified mix of nearly 7,000 U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. Its top holdings are Treasury notes (about 52%) with maturities extending out to 2030. The next largest sectors are industrial at 17.4% and financial institutions at 12.2%. The fund’s 13-year history reflects a stable, core bond approach but with more credit and sector exposure than pure Treasuries.

VGSH, by contrast, invests primarily in high-quality U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of one to three years, holding just 92 securities. Its portfolio is concentrated in short-term government debt, making it a cleaner option for investors seeking minimal credit risk and interest-rate sensitivity.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Both the ISTB and VGSH ETFs are attractive options for investors seeking reliable income and safety. VGSH is a pure play on short-term U.S. Treasuries, which are typically protected against interest rate and default risk, and the fund yields a respectable 4% for a very low expense ratio of 0.03%, allowing investors to pocket or reinvest more of their gains. The ETF has returned 4.65% over the past year, compared to the S&P 500’s 18.86, but without the drama and volatility that comes with investing in hotter sectors of the stock market.

ISTB has performed slightly better than VGSH over the past year, with a 5.8% total return and a slightly higher dividend yield, likely due to its smaller concentration in U.S. Treasuries and greater exposure to other sectors of the market. But you’ll also pay slightly more for this diversity in the form of fees.

One of the fundamental differences between the two ETFs is how much exposure each has to U.S. Treasuries. If you’re looking to add government debt to the core of your investment portfolio, VGSH appears to be a good choice. But if you like the idea of holding one fund that gives you access to both short-term Treasuries as well as corporate, securitized, and emerging market bonds, consider looking into ISTB.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

