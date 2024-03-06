Issuer Q&A with J.P. Morgan

Ryan Szakacs, Managing Director & Head of Capital Markets, J.P. Morgan

Danielle Rutsky, Senior Product Manager, Nasdaq ETP Listings

What are some of the key initiatives you are currently focused on at J.P. Morgan?

J.P. ETFs is a top ten provider of ETFs with a focus on active ETFs. We launched our first ETF in 2014 and our first active ETF in 2016. Currently we have 59 ETFs with over $ 140 Bn in AUM as of Feb 29, 2024, here in the U.S.

We have 7 active ETFs listed with Nasdaq with over $14 billion in AUM with a focus on active equity and innovative themes such as Health Care and Tech leaders. J.P. Morgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC), and J.P. Morgan Technology Leaders ETF (JTEK), have raised nearly $200 million since their launch last fall.

What are the Trends & current use cases for JDOC/JTEK?

Technology and healthcare play a vital role in investor’s lives as well as their portfolios. We are finding that investors are using JDOC and JTEK to provide exposure to these dynamic sectors through an active management lens.

JTEK invests primarily in equity securities issued by technology and technology-enabled companies that develop or harness new technologies to reimagine products, establish new markets or attain leadership in existing markets.

JDOC primarily invests in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology, and life sciences companies.

With both portfolios, our investment management team utilizes a fundamental, bottom-up investment process to identify those companies that are emerging or existing leadership positions in their respective industries. These strategies can help investors achieve the right balance of active security selection, while maintaining thoughtful portfolio construction and risk management.

What’s next?

J.P. Morgan will continue to be a leader in active ETFs. We expect the growth in active ETFs to continue to accelerate as investors increase their adoption and acceptance. We look to continue broadening our product offerings to provide investors access to best in class active management coupled with the efficiencies of the ETF wrapper.

For more information, please visit https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/adv/investment-strategies/etf-investing/

