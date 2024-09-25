Is Issuer Direct (ISDR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Issuer Direct (ISDR). ISDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.46, while its industry has an average P/E of 24.72. ISDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.76 and as low as 8.52, with a median of 12.19, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for ISDR is its P/B ratio of 1.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.24. Over the past 12 months, ISDR's P/B has been as high as 2.05 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.38.

Finally, our model also underscores that ISDR has a P/CF ratio of 16.66. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.94. Within the past 12 months, ISDR's P/CF has been as high as 19.41 and as low as 7.73, with a median of 14.31.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Issuer Direct is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ISDR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

