ISSC vs. TDG: Which Aviation Electronics Stock is a Better Buy?

Innovative Solutions & Support ISSC and TransDigm Group TDG are gaining investor attention as demand for aircraft components and avionics systems remains strong. Growth in global air travel, along with steady defense spending, is supporting the aerospace sector.



Innovative Solutions & Support focuses on avionics systems such as flight displays and communication equipment. On the other hand, TransDigm Group manufactures specialized aircraft components used in both commercial and military aircraft.



Both companies are expected to benefit from continued strength in the aviation and defense markets. However, they also face challenges like supply-chain issues, rising costs and regulatory requirements.



With this in mind, let’s take a closer look at their fundamentals, growth opportunities and key risks.

Tailwinds for ISSC

Innovative Aerosystems’ recent progress is largely driven by its strategic acquisitions and expansion in the avionics market.



In April 2026, Innovative Solutions & Support secured an exclusive perpetual license from Honeywell International Inc. for power generator systems used in both commercial and defense aircraft. Through this agreement, the company gained access to intellectual property, customer contracts and key operational assets, including specialized tools and testing equipment. These systems are installed in aircraft such as the Boeing 767, KC-46 Pegasus and F-15 Eagle. This deal strengthens ISSC’s position in critical aerospace systems and supports long-term growth through both new production and aftermarket services.



Moreover, ISSC signed another agreement with Honeywell to acquire assets related to legacy avionics products used in the global Part 23 aircraft fleet. This includes aftermarket parts, intellectual property and repair capabilities for systems such as navigation and communication radios, autopilots, multifunction displays and transponders. This step further expands ISSC’s aftermarket business, which typically delivers stable and recurring revenues.



Overall, these initiatives broaden ISSC’s product portfolio, strengthen its presence in the aftermarket segment and support its long-term growth in the aerospace industry.

Tailwinds for TDG

TransDigm Group’s recent growth is being supported by its acquisition-led strategy and continued expansion in the aerospace aftermarket business.



In April 2026, TransDigm Group completed the acquisition of Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings for approximately $2.2 billion. This move strengthens its position in the high-margin aftermarket segment.



Jet Parts Engineering provides proprietary, OEM-alternative parts and repair solutions, serving commercial airlines and maintenance providers. Victor Sierra Aviation focuses on engineered aftermarket components for general and business aviation, offering a range of products and repair services through its established brands.



Both businesses generate a large share of their revenues from the commercial aftermarket, which typically provides stable and recurring income. This acquisition expands TransDigm Group’s product portfolio, increases its presence across key aerospace platforms and supports long-term growth.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for ISSC & TDG?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISSC’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 8.4% and 7.2%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained constant over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 13.7% and 5.6%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: ISSC & TDG

In the past year, ISSC has outperformed TDG. While ISSC’s shares surged 191.9%, TDG declined 20.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for ISSC & TDG

ISSC is trading at a forward sales multiple (P/S F12M) of 4.13, below TDG’s forward sales multiple of 10.01.



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ISSC & TDG’s Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE measures how efficiently a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds to generate profits. A comparison of ROE shows that ISSC is more efficient at generating profits from its equity, with an ROE of 30.44% compared with TDG’s negative ROE of 29.07%.

End Note

While both Innovative Solutions & Support and TransDigm Group are well-positioned to benefit from steady demand in the aerospace sector, ISSC currently stands out across several key areas. The company has delivered significantly stronger stock price performance over the past year and shows better efficiency in generating profits, supported by a higher return on equity.



ISSC is also expanding its capabilities through strategic agreements with Honeywell, which strengthen its presence in avionics and the aftermarket segment, supporting long-term growth. On the other hand, TransDigm Group continues to grow through acquisitions and maintains a strong position in the aftermarket business, which provides stable revenue streams.



Considering these factors, ISSC appears to be the stronger pick at the moment. Given TDG’s declining earnings estimates projection and higher valuation than ISSC, investors must avoid TDG at present.



ISSC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, while TDG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.