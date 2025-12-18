Markets
ISSC

ISSC Rises 27% On Quarterly Results

December 18, 2025 — 04:16 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. (ISSC) shares surged 27.75%, closing at $14.04, up $3.05, after the company reported fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year results showing significant growth in revenue, profitability, and cash flow.

The stock opened near $11.20, reached an intraday high of $14.30, and touched a low of $11.15, compared with a previous close of $10.99. ISSC trades on the NasdaqGS.

The move followed the release of financial results for the quarter and full year ended September 30, 2025, in which the company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $22.2 million, up 44.6 percent year-over-year. Gross profit and adjusted EBITDA both rose sharply compared with the prior-year period. Full-year revenue climbed 78.6 percent to $84.3 million, alongside significant increases in net income and operating cash flow, reflecting robust demand and execution.

Trading volume was indicating strong investor interest in the earnings beat and outlook. ISSC's 52-week range is approximately $4.75 to $14.30, with the stock now trading near its yearly high following the results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ISSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.