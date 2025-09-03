ISRG's SP Stapler: A Game Changer for Colorectal and Thoracic Procedures?

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG early rollout of the da Vinci SP stapler marks a pivotal development in expanding the procedural mix of its single-port (SP) platform. While the SP has gained traction in urology and select general surgery, its broader adoption has been limited by the absence of critical enabling technologies. The introduction of a stapler directly addresses this gap, particularly for colorectal and thoracic procedures — two high-volume categories where stapling is essential.

In second-quarter 2025, management highlighted that the stapler rollout remains in its early phase, with a measured approach focused on building clinical experience and key opinion leader engagement. Nonetheless, SP procedures surged 88% year over year, with Korea leading utilization and Europe and Japan showing early momentum. Utilization rose 30%, signaling a strong appetite for broader indications once the full instrument ecosystem matures.

The stapler, coupled with new procedure clearances such as transanal resections, materially expands SP’s reach into complex colorectal surgeries, while thoracic adoption remains a logical next step.

The SureForm 45 SP stapler had received FDA clearance during the first quarter, followed by management positioning it as a catalyst for thoracic and colorectal use. Now, early commercialization validates its role as a critical enabler. As Intuitive Surgical builds clinical data and surgeon proficiency, the stapler is expected to accelerate SP’s adoption curve, transitioning the platform from a niche solution to a versatile system capable of competing across high-value surgical categories.

Ultimately, the stapler could become the next key driver that shifts SP from promising to indispensable. By unlocking access to colorectal and thoracic procedures, Intuitive Surgical is positioning SP not just as a complementary system, but as a core driver of growth within its multi-platform ecosystem.

Competition Update

Medtronic MDT is emerging as a strong competitor to Intuitive Surgical with its Hugo RAS system — a modular and portable robotic platform designed to provide greater surgical flexibility at a potentially lower cost of ownership than da Vinci. By using distributed arm carts and an open-console design, Hugo is well-positioned to attract hospitals in colorectal and general surgery where adaptability and cost efficiency are critical, while complementing areas where the SP system already excels.

At the same time, Stereotaxis STXS has carved out leadership in robotic magnetic navigation with its Genesis RMN and next-generation GenesisX systems, which enable highly precise cardiac and electrophysiology procedures. Although Stereotaxis does not directly overlap with SP’s colorectal or thoracic applications, its success underscores how specialized robotic platforms can dominate targeted clinical niches.

Together, Medtronic, with its broad multipurpose system, and Stereotaxis, with its specialized precision technology, represent distinct but meaningful rivals in the shifting surgical robotics landscape.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have lost 8.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 10.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, above the industry average. But, it is still lower than its five-year median of 71.95. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2025 earnings implies an 11.3% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.