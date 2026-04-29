Is ISRG's International Weakness a Temporary Drag or Structural Risk?

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG first-quarter 2026 performance reflects a nuanced international picture — strong overall OUS (outside U.S.) procedure growth, but with emerging pockets of weakness, particularly in China and Japan. While international markets remain a key pillar of long-term expansion, recent trends highlight increasing exposure to policy and macro-driven variability.

China remains the most prominent source of near-term pressure. Management pointed to slower tender activity, intensified pricing pressure and rising competition from domestic players, all of which are adversely impacting system placements and near-term growth visibility. The tender-based procurement system inherently introduces volatility, and the growing preference for local manufacturers further complicates Intuitive Surgical’s positioning. These dynamics suggest that China may transition into a structurally more competitive and lower-margin market, even if long-term procedure demand remains intact.

In Japan, the challenge is less about competition and more about capital constraints within hospital systems, which are delaying system adoption. However, the outlook here appears more constructive. Management highlighted an improving reimbursement environment, which could gradually unlock demand and support future procedure growth. This suggests that Japan’s weakness is more cyclical than structural.

Outside these two markets, international growth remains robust, supported by expanding clinical adoption, training infrastructure and broader access to robotic-assisted surgery. This reinforces the view that global demand fundamentals are intact.

Overall, Intuitive Surgical’s international weakness appears partly temporary and partly structural. While Japan’s headwinds are likely cyclical, China presents a more complex mix of policy risk and competitive intensity. The company’s ability to navigate pricing, local competition and capital constraints will be critical in determining whether international markets remain a consistent growth driver or a source of ongoing volatility.

Peer Updates

DexCom DXCM delivered strong international performance, with revenue outside the United States growing 18% on a reported basis (15% organic) in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by expanding CGM adoption across Europe, particularly in markets like Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Growth is being fueled by broader reimbursement access, especially in type 2 diabetes, and a tiered product portfolio strategy tailored to local market dynamics. However, challenges persist, including tiered reimbursement systems and slower coverage expansion in certain regions. DexCom is addressing these through increased awareness, product localization and upcoming launches like Stelo internationally, positioning DexCom to sustain double-digit international growth.

Glaukos GKOS is also expanding internationally, with its glaucoma franchise delivering 18% reported growth (13% constant currency), supported by continued adoption of MIGS technologies and infrastructure scaling. Glaukos is driving growth through physician training, market development and broader access initiatives, particularly for its iStent portfolio. However, international markets face competitive headwinds from new product trialing, which are expected to persist into 2026 and may moderate growth rates. Despite this, Glaukos’ differentiated pipeline and recent European launches, such as iStent infinite, provide incremental tailwinds, supporting long-term international expansion.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have lost 17.6% so far this year compared with an 15% decline for the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, above the industry average. But it is still lower than its five-year median of 70.45. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings implies an 15.7% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.